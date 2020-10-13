Vocational training graduates in high demand

Graduates of vocational schools have many job opportunities due to businesses' increasing demand for workers with practical skills.

Students at Cao Thang Technical College in HCM City graduate with practical skills that are in high demand from businesses. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vu

Since 2013, Schindler Vietnam Co., Ltd, a wholly foreign owned elevator manufacturer, has collaborated with Cao Thang Technical College to recruit skilled engineers each year.

Nguyen Duc Anh, technical director of the company, said the college’s best students are chosen to join a training programme organised by the school and the company.

The company usually recruits 30-50 graduates from this cooperative programme each year.

The students study practical subjects in which they learn the skills needed for jobs at the company later.

They also receive internships, training to improve English, and instruction in occupational safety and hygiene regulations and company culture.

“Most students meet the company’s skills requirements after they graduate,” Anh said.

Truong Quang Trung, vice principal of Cao Thang Technical College, said the school has an online job placement website, creating connections between employers and students.

A business in need of employees can access the website, create an account and post new jobs. Currently, there are about 1,000 businesses looking for workers on the website.

The number of graduates cannot meet the high demand from businesses.

“Most of our student interns continue to work at their companies after the internship,” he said.

Ngo Thi Quynh Xuan, principal of Sai Gon Tourism Vocational College, said that job festivals near graduation ceremony dates are organised to help businesses meet students.

HR leaders at big brand names in the restaurant, hotel and restaurant industries regularly come to vocational schools to hold events to introduce jobs and interview prospective employees.

Many alumni from the school now hold high positions in companies.

“They become links between the schools and companies and help recruiters meet students," Xuan said.

The A Au Vocational Guidance School, specialising in hotel and restaurant services, has a career support department called Chefjob that helps businesses easily contact students.

Phan Hong Diem Linh from the school said the department coordinates with job recruiting agencies and accompanies students through many activities.

Nguyen Duc Anh from Schindler Vietnam Co., Ltd said that employees from vocational schools have good skills and attitudes.

“Most of them have the spirit of learning and always take the initiative to improve their skills,” he said.

Nguyen Thi Hang, principal at the HCM City College of Technology II, said that vocational schools should promote the quality of their students to businesses.

Her school works with businesses to get them involved in training programmes and offer internships to students.

It also regularly undertakes domestic and foreign projects to improve the quality of teaching.

“Many students themselves find jobs after graduating, and they do not need support from the school," Hang said.

Truong Anh Dung, director-general of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that about 80 per cent of students from vocational schools can find a job after graduation.

Of the figure, 85 per cent are students from vocational colleges and 80 per cent are students from intermediate vocational schools. The rest of the graduates continue their studies in higher education. In the more prestigious schools, 100 per cent of the graduates find jobs, he said. VNS

Shortage of skilled workers a big challenge for Vietnam The lack of skilled workers is a big challenge to enterprises globally, including Vietnam.