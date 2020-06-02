Voices of Vietnamese children survey released

Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.

The survey polled nearly 1,700 Vietnamese children aged 11-16 in urban and rural areas, both in and outside schools, and of Kinh and ethnic minorities in seven cities and provinces nationwide.

It showed that children’s understanding about their rights and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) remain limited. Over 53 percent at schools never learn about the UNCRC, 61.3 percent know about their rights via social media, 58.8 percent via mass media, and 11.6 percent via local authorities.

More than 50 percent of respondents not going to school have to work to support their families while up to 80 percent of all respondents are concerned about climate change and environment issues.

Among issues that children want to have their voices heard, learning and schools receive the most attention of the children with 61.3 percent, followed by gender equality 44.3 percent, safety at living and studying areas 43.4 percent, and entertainment activities 43.2 percent.

Three issues that they want more actions to address include child abuse, cyber bullying, and physical and spiritual punishment against children.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents think it is important that those who have the right to make decisions (officials at all levels, teachers, parents) listen to children's opinions.

Deputy head of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs Nguyen Thi Nga said result of the survey will help supplement goals of programmes and schemes for the next decade./.VNA