Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/10/2020 10:28:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Waiting for a second miracle

22/10/2020    08:04 GMT+7

Lying on the bed of the Military Hospital 103 in Hanoi with jaundiced skin, Nguyen Thi Diep, 25 years old, is waiting for her second liver transplant.

Waiting for a second miracle
Nguyen Thi Diep is treated at the Military Hospital 103, waiting for the second liver transplant. — Photo baogiaothong.vn

“My life completely depends on the coming organ transplant with the exact date unknown,” she said.

The biggest difficulty now is to find the donor and pay for the operation.

Sixteen years ago in 2004, Diep, then nine years old, was the first person in Vietnam to receive a liver transplant as she was born with bile atrophy. 

Waiting for a second miracle
Nguyen Thi Diep and her father after the liver transplant in 2004. — Photo courtesy of the patient.

The transplant was carefully prepared for five years and was conducted by leading experts of the Military Hospital 103. Doctors and nurses of Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City, Hue Central Hospital and the National Paediatrics Hospital were sent to watch the operation to learn experience.

Diep recovered well after the transplant and studied pharmacy, hoping to be able to take care of herself and others.

After graduation, she was admitted to the Vietnam Military Medical University to work.

Since last year, her health has deteriorated.

“I started to feel tired in the whole body and pooped a lot but did not think my illness had gotten worse.

“Only when my stomach was swollen and I was unable to eat or drink, did I go to see the doctor. My liver's enzyme level has increased and is suffering from cirrhosis. Despite treatment, the symptoms were not relieved.”

Now Diep needs plasma and protein injections every day and an Albumin infusion once every two days. From 50kg, she is now under 40kg, getting skinnier and paler.

Doctors said Diep was very weak. The hospital has put her on the list for a liver transplant, Pham Thi Thoa, Diep’s mother told Giao Thông (Transport) newspaper.

“She is getting weaker and now can only go to the toilet in the room, she cannot go out by herself,” the mother said.

“My biggest wish is to be able to donate my liver to my daughter.”

But Diep does not want her mother to make that sacrifice.

“My father donated his liver to me more than 10 years ago. Since then, his health has been weakened. My mother has become the family’s breadwinner. If my mother donates her liver, none of the members in my family will be in a good state of health,” Diep said.

 

This time both her mother and father came to Hanoi to take care of her. Her father planned to rent a small room to stay in but her mother refused because she has to go home to take care of Diep’s grandmother who is 74 years old and paralysed in their home in northern Nam Dinh Province.

“I can sleep in the hospital’s lobby so that I am always ready each time the doctors call. The more you can save, the better it is,” Diep’s mother said.

Associate Professor Bui Van Manh, director of the Emergency and Poison Control Centre, Military Hospital 103, said the transplanted liver has longevity and Diep's case was a great success because she has lived nearly 17 years with her father's liver, the longest liver longevity in Vietnam so far.

However, the liver is a special organ of the body, so when it enters the body, it always tends to push the transplanted organ out of the body. Diep’s current condition after years of transplant is understandable, according to the doctor.

“The timing of transplant depends on the patient’s state of health,” he said.

The biggest difficulty now is the source of organs and funding to perform the second liver transplant for Diep. She has two younger brothers and a mother.

A liver from a familiar bloodline would be the best, or it could be transplanted from a brain-dead donor or someone alive donating a portion of the liver, Dr Manh said.

Once the donor is found, the cost of the operation will be another burden.

According to the doctor, compared to the first liver transplant, the second transplant will be more complicated because the body produces antibodies to counter the graft. The patient's immune system will struggle and it is more difficult than the first transplant to manage drug usage of the patients and prevent complications.

“But that doesn't mean it's impossible.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Diep and her parents are still optimistic about the transplant.

Sixteen years ago when the first transplant was about to begin, it was close to the lunar new year.

Diep and her father encouraged each other: “We just need to go through the surgery, it will not hurt."

Now when the second transplant’s time is unknown, Diep is still optimistic and encourages her parents to believe in doctors.

Holding her mother's hand, she said: "I must live because I don’t want to stop at the most beautiful age of life.”  VNS

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Liver transplant on youngest, lightest patient successful in Vietnam

Liver transplant on youngest, lightest patient successful in Vietnam

Doctors of the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital have successfully conducted a liver transplant on a one-year-old baby weighing 6.7kg – the youngest and lightest patient to undergo this surgery in Vietnam so far.  

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

VN launches elderly healthcare programme in response to ageing population

Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Torrential rains coupled with the discharge of water from reservoirs have engulfed many areas in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Saudel is moving west at a speed of 10-15 km per hour, around 770 km to the east-southeast of Hoang Sa archipelago and is forecast to gain strength and bring rain to all localities across the country in the coming days.

Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Local authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta have begun taking measures to cope with the effects of saltwater intrusion and drought in the upcoming 2020-21 dry season.

PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow regulations ensuring people wear facemasks in crowded places or while using public transport and that all the violations should be dealt with.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has instructed the city’s Construction Planning Institute to work with the people's committees in all 24 districts to review parking lot plans included in the city’s master plan to 2025.

Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City aims to give screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure and diabetes to more than 12,000 local residents aging above 40 in 2020.

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 