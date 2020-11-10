Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/11/2020 14:04:36 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Weekly COVID-19 update

10/11/2020    12:50 GMT+7

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Weekly COVID-19 update

Among the latest imported cases, two are foreigners from Qatar and India. The rest are 31 Vietnamese, of whom 20 were repatriated from Russia, two from the U.S., three from Angola, four from France, two from Japan.

Seven patients have recovered over the past week, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,070. None of the current active cases are in critical condition. 

Of the current 143 active patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least once; 11 twice and eight others thrice.

The death toll stands at 35 deaths, including 31 in Da Nang, 3 in Quang Nam and 1 in Quang Tri.

From July 25, there were 551 local infection cases reported in 15 cities and provinces, including 389 in Da Nang, 96 in Quang Nam, 16 in Hai Duong, 11 in Hanoi, 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, 7 in Quang Tri, 6 in Bac Giang, 5 in Quang Ngai, 4 in Lang Son, 3 in Dak Lak, 2 in Dong Nai, one each in Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa.

Meanwhile, 14,409 people who had close contact with the confirmed cases or brought home from the pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, with 202 at hospitals, 12,977 at concentrated facilities and 1230 at home or accommodations. 

 

Though Vietnam has gone 68 days without a single community infection case, the country must continue sustaining vigilance as the winter nears and the COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving swiftly and complicatedly, stressed Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam. 

For Vietnam, the best solution is to maintain prevention measures at the same time safely coexisting with the disease, added Dam.

Vietnam has so far welcomed the return of about 200,000 foreign experts and Vietnamese citizens from other countries and territories. VGP

Kim Loan

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.  

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam's disaster response

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has given back $16 million that was initially allocated to it to compile textbooks.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  09/11/2020 

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The demand for online dating has become increasingly high as millions of Vietnamese men are facing the risk of being left on the shelf, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to social contact restrictions.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Gov't issues resolution on support for disaster-hit localities

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The police in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District and medical staff have started raising public awareness about Covid-19 and fined people that failed to wear face masks in the pedestrian streets.

