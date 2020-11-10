Weekly COVID-19 update

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the latest imported cases, two are foreigners from Qatar and India. The rest are 31 Vietnamese, of whom 20 were repatriated from Russia, two from the U.S., three from Angola, four from France, two from Japan.

Seven patients have recovered over the past week, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,070. None of the current active cases are in critical condition.

Of the current 143 active patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least once; 11 twice and eight others thrice.

The death toll stands at 35 deaths, including 31 in Da Nang, 3 in Quang Nam and 1 in Quang Tri.

From July 25, there were 551 local infection cases reported in 15 cities and provinces, including 389 in Da Nang, 96 in Quang Nam, 16 in Hai Duong, 11 in Hanoi, 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, 7 in Quang Tri, 6 in Bac Giang, 5 in Quang Ngai, 4 in Lang Son, 3 in Dak Lak, 2 in Dong Nai, one each in Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa.

Meanwhile, 14,409 people who had close contact with the confirmed cases or brought home from the pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, with 202 at hospitals, 12,977 at concentrated facilities and 1230 at home or accommodations.

Though Vietnam has gone 68 days without a single community infection case, the country must continue sustaining vigilance as the winter nears and the COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving swiftly and complicatedly, stressed Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

For Vietnam, the best solution is to maintain prevention measures at the same time safely coexisting with the disease, added Dam.

Vietnam has so far welcomed the return of about 200,000 foreign experts and Vietnamese citizens from other countries and territories. VGP

Kim Loan

