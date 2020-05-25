Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/05/2020 17:17:37 (GMT +7)
Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm

 
 
25/05/2020    12:22 GMT+7

A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.

 The storm caused immense damage across the state

Image copyrightWA POLICE

Western Australia has been battered by a massive storm which ripped roofs off houses and downed trees across a 1,000km (620 miles) stretch of land.

More than 60,000 homes were without power on Monday - most in the main city, Perth. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The state's south was particularly hard hit with dust storms, torrential rain and huge waves along the coast.

Authorities had warned residents to prepare for a "once-in-a-decade" storm.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it stemmed from two colliding systems: the remnants of an out-of-season tropical cyclone, Mangga, and a cold front pushing from the south.

That front continued to drive heavy rain across on Monday, prompting warnings of possible further flooding and damage.

 

A Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) spokeswoman told the BBC the storm had lashed homes "right across the southern half of the state".

Damage was recorded across a mammoth area - from the resort town of Kalbarri to the town of Denmark, on Australia's south-west tip. 

Wind gusts of up to 132km/h (82mph) were recorded there, while Perth endured gales of up to 117km/h.

A severe weather warning remains in place across the region. Some parts could see more than 70mm of rain, forecasters said.

"This is a rare event for WA particularly due to the extent of the area affected and the possibility of multiple areas of dangerous weather," said the Bureau of Meteorology. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

The upcoming repatriation flights will help roughly 2,000 people fly home.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 24
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

Vietjet flies Vietnamese citizens home from Myanmar

English language centers reassess online capabilities
English language centers reassess online capabilities
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

English centers will have to re-assess their technological capability and products after the pandemic ends because the crisis has changed everything.

HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

HCM City is asking approval to grant new work permits to foreign experts or highly skilled workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories, especially those in charge of the two metro lines in the city.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
VIDEOicon  24/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

Special charitable model in Hanoi
Special charitable model in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

There is a place in Hanoi providing clothes, drinking water and books for free.

Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to exempt and reduce the road maintenance fees for transport vehicles and firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Vietnamese workers abroad are not allowed to work as masseuse/masseur at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad from May 20.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 23
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, British pilot transferred to another hospital

University helps in fight against COVID-19
University helps in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Academics and students at a Hanoi university have designed and built a ventilator to help the country fight COVID-19, and if necessary they say they can produce up to 500 machines a month for hospitals and health centres nationwide.

Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Up to 101,469 cases of violation were handled in the first seven days of the tightened road inspections from May 15 to 22, with fines totaling 75.7 billion VND (3.25 million USD).

Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

A video of a Mong ethnic elderly woman in the northern province of Ha Giang crying as she was forced to sell her beloved dog to make ends meet has recently gone viral on Facebook and moved many viewers to tears.

Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

The majority of the country’s northern provinces, including Hanoi, have been hit by a major hot spell, with temperatures climbing to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

An elephant tamer in the central highland province of Dak Lak has died after being attacked by a domestic elephant.

Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 22
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

20,000 made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits exported

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition. 

Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 21 sentenced 15 defendants involved in the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal

Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Smoking can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the community as it weakens lung function and immune response to infections, an official said.

. Latest news

