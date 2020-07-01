Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 22:10:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What’s in a name?

 
 
01/07/2020    21:01 GMT+7

Recent news of a maths professor at a US community college asking one of his students to “Anglicise” her name made headlines around the world, while the offending email was widely shared on social media.

 He has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

What’s in a name?
Illustrative image. – Photo: baobinhduong.vn

Initially it seemed to be the usual obstacle many immigrants to the US or elsewhere face: your name may mean something quite beautiful in your mother tongue but absolutely not in English.

Millions of people coming from Asia to Europe or the US change the way their names are pronounced. Whereas people may leave their family names unchanged, their given name can be altered to accommodate new surroundings and culture and make it easier to fit in. Some people pick another name altogether, that’s easier for others to pronounce.

In Vietnamese, the woman’s name Bich Van means “Blue Cloud” but sounds like “Big Van” in English, so many with the name Van decide to go with Vanessa.

Dung means “Grace” and is a woman’s name, while Dung means "Bravery" and is a man’s name. But many people choose to add a Z just after the D (Dzung), as Dung in English is really not that pleasant.

And Thu Nga may translate as “Autumn Moon” but can sound like “Tuna” in English. If you don’t want to change the beautiful name your parents gave you, be prepared to be called "Tuna" in your new home.

In Vietnam there is a saying, “Nhập gia tùy tục”, meaning when you are in a new family, adapt to their customs, or similar to English proverb "When in Rome, do as the Romans do". Millions of people have done so to make it easier to assimilate.

As did Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen, who used to go by the name May but one day decided to use her legal name, which bears both of her parents’ family names and a two-word given name. Her given name means “Happy Blessing”, which reflects her parents’ joy over her coming into their lives as well as their wish that she experiences a life full of blessings.

Though people who were born speaking English tend to have the world accommodate their preferences, the college student mentioned above asked that she keep her original name, which put the professor out of his comfort zone. His request that she “Anglicise” her name literally meant finding another way to pronounce it or choosing a whole other name. But his insistence that she do so triggered not only the student but also others.

Problems with names are quite common. Staff in the tourism industry often have to ask visitors to repeat their names, and if it has another meaning in the local tongue then they may politely suggest the person temporarily changes it.

Many choose a new name that at least approximates their given name: Van becomes Vanessa in France and English-speaking countries, Ha becomes Hanya in Russia or Haly in Germany, and Giang becomes Gianna or Gianne in Italian.

 

In my graduate class many years ago was a girl from Russia whose name was Irina Slutsky. Needless to say, she was advised to change her family name on a regular basis.

At hotels, resorts, and foreign-owned companies in Vietnam, Singapore, China and beyond, employees may be asked to pick an English name, to make it easier for visitors or international managers to address them. And at international schools, children also take on an English name, to make it easier for the teachers.

It goes both ways, too. Many Americans, Canadians, Brazilians and others who have made a home in Vietnam have chosen a Vietnamese name. A famous Canadian called Joe went for Dâu (but Vietnamese call him something like Zoe instead), and authored a best-selling book entitled My Name is ‘Dâu’. Footballer Kesley Alves from Brazil picked the Vietnamese name Huynh (pronounced in the south, at least, as “Win”).

Another American-Vietnamese man wrote a book entitled John đi tìm Hùng, or “John in search of Hùng”, which shared his tales of returning to his roots and seeking his Vietnamese identity.

Unlike in the West, where parents may name their children after their own parents or someone else in the family tree, in Vietnam it’s considered unacceptable to give your children your name or the name of your parents.

In the past it was considered unacceptable to even say your parents’ names. You would also never know the names of your grandparents or other elders in the family, and on many occasions new parents opted for the name of a heretofore unknown dead relative, with much consternation ensuing.

There is, indeed, a great deal in a name. More than just what a person is called, it’s also wrapped up in family tradition or parents’ expectations.

Sometimes in Vietnam it’s a name that reflects when they were born. During wartime, many people were named Thong Nhat (Reunification), Chien Thang (Victory), Hoa Binh (Peace), or Hanh Phuc (Happiness).

So, be considerate and thoughtful whenever you say someone’s name, because you may be confronting not only one person but an unknown world of culture and tradition. VNS

Nguyen My Ha

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schools

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schools

A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.  

Sad fact: Many students have below average marks after 7 years of learning English

Sad fact: Many students have below average marks after 7 years of learning English

Vietnamese students learn English for at least seven years at school. However, many of them cannot obtain basic knowledge, which has been blamed on the teaching method.

 
 

Other News

.
A mother-in-law breaks the mould
A mother-in-law breaks the mould
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

There is an old Vietnamese custom that a pregnant bride has to enter her husband’s house through the back door instead of the front door. If she chooses the front door, the bride will bring bad luck to the groom’s family.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Vietnam’s perfect response
Vietnam’s perfect response
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of perfect, according to a survey of our readers.

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade
Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City
A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.

Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

Coronavirus: What's behind alarming new US outbreaks?
Coronavirus: What's behind alarming new US outbreaks?
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Cases are rising in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California - here's a look at the data and the theories.

WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam
WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 30 approved financing for two projects worth a total of US$422 million to help build a climate-resilient city in the Mekong Delta and improve the quality of Vietnam’s three national universities.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 1
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam successfully masters COVID-19 test kit technology

Mother of abandoned baby boy faces legal proceedings
Mother of abandoned baby boy faces legal proceedings
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Legal proceedings have begun against mother of a new born baby who died after he was abandoned.

Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  6 giờ trước 

The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos, 

Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

At least 19 people are killed in the Iranian capital in an explosion blamed on a gas leak.

Coronavirus: Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic
Coronavirus: Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Thousands attended the festive event in Prague, sharing food and drink with people around them.

Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production
Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover
Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hong Kong is marking 23 years since British rule ended as a new "anti-protest" law, imposed by Beijing, comes into effect.

All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 