What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Passenger control from international flights at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi. Photo: Pham Hai

The rules are applicable to foreigners who come to Vietnam to work for a short time including investors, experts, skilled workers, business managers and their families, and subjects under specific agreements with each country; foreigners who enter Vietnam for diplomatic and business purposes.

Under Hanoi’s regulations, before foreign experts entering the city to work, the units and organizations inviting the experts to Vietnam must send documents to the Hanoi Department of Health for consideration and approval of the list of experts.

The units and organizations inviting the experts to Vietnam must inform the experts to prepare certificates for negative SARS-CoV-2 testing using Real time - PCR technique, conducted at the laboratories of the competent health authorities of the host country. The certificate must be granted within 3 to 5 days before entry.

Within 3 days after receiving a complete and valid dossier as prescribed, the Hanoi Department of Health shall receive and approve the list of foreign experts entering Vietnam to work for less than 14 days.

Upon entry at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, specialized units will check the certificate for negative SARS-CoV-2 testing, perform body temperature measurement, and medical checks to detect suspected cases; When detecting a case of suspected infection, they will apply measures prescribed by the current regulations.

At centralized isolation facilities (hotels, accommodations), relevant agencies arrange separate isolation accommodations for experts to avoid their contact with the community, and perform closely supervise medical.

Arranging separate rooms and areas for SARS-CoV-2 sampling. Samples can be collected at these areas and must comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control of the Ministry of Health.

Sampling and testing using RT-PCR technique. When the results are negative, experts will be allowed to work in the city.

If the testing results are positive, foreign experts will be isolated and treated as prescribed. Sampling and testing will be performed each two days, using the RT-PCR technique during the period of stay in Vietnam and the fees will be collected according to regulations.

The Hanoi authorities also set specific regulations on the working conditions of foreign experts during their time in the city.

One day before their working time in Vietnam ends, foreign experts must conduct Covid-19 test using RT-PCR technique. If the test result is positive, they will be treated otherwise they will leave Vietnam as plan.

Thanh Nam

