Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 15:19:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?

28/09/2020    14:15 GMT+7

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Nhập cảnh Hà Nội, chuyên gia nước ngoài phải lưu ý những gì?

Passenger control from international flights at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi. Photo: Pham Hai

The rules are applicable to foreigners who come to Vietnam to work for a short time including investors, experts, skilled workers, business managers and their families, and subjects under specific agreements with each country; foreigners who enter Vietnam for diplomatic and business purposes.

Under Hanoi’s regulations, before foreign experts entering the city to work, the units and organizations inviting the experts to Vietnam must send documents to the Hanoi Department of Health for consideration and approval of the list of experts.

The units and organizations inviting the experts to Vietnam must inform the experts to prepare certificates for negative SARS-CoV-2 testing using Real time - PCR technique, conducted at the laboratories of the competent health authorities of the host country. The certificate must be granted within 3 to 5 days before entry.

Within 3 days after receiving a complete and valid dossier as prescribed, the Hanoi Department of Health shall receive and approve the list of foreign experts entering Vietnam to work for less than 14 days.

Upon entry at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, specialized units will check the certificate for negative SARS-CoV-2 testing, perform body temperature measurement, and medical checks to detect suspected cases; When detecting a case of suspected infection, they will apply measures prescribed by the current regulations.

At centralized isolation facilities (hotels, accommodations), relevant agencies arrange separate isolation accommodations for experts to avoid their contact with the community, and perform closely supervise medical.

Arranging separate rooms and areas for SARS-CoV-2 sampling. Samples can be collected at these areas and must comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control of the Ministry of Health.

 

Sampling and testing using RT-PCR technique. When the results are negative, experts will be allowed to work in the city.

If the testing results are positive, foreign experts will be isolated and treated as prescribed. Sampling and testing will be performed each two days, using the RT-PCR technique during the period of stay in Vietnam and the fees will be collected according to regulations.

The Hanoi authorities also set specific regulations on the working conditions of foreign experts during their time in the city.

One day before their working time in Vietnam ends, foreign experts must conduct Covid-19 test using RT-PCR technique. If the test result is positive, they will be treated otherwise they will leave Vietnam as plan.

Thanh Nam

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

HCM City proposes new urban administration model
HCM City proposes new urban administration model
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

No new COVID-19 cases reported
No new COVID-19 cases reported
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 