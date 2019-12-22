When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

According to the Railway Project Management Board of the Ministry of Transport, the trial operation and testing of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway project needs the participation of more than 110 experts of the Chinese General Contractor and eight French experts from the contractor for independent assessment of system safety (ACT consortium).

So far, nearly 90 experts from the Chinese general contractor and one French expert have come to Vietnam.

It is expected that all experts will arrive in Vietnam this November to prepare for the 20-day trial operation and assessment of the entire Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway system in December.

The trial operation of the whole system aims to test and evaluate the safety of the system, as well as evaluate the operating personnel according to the actual train run chart.

As for the overall pre-acceptance test of the project, in addition to the pre-acceptance test of the project, the personnel who operate the system will also be tested.

"During the pre-acceptance test, if there is any unsatisfactory item, the general contractor must fix and complete immediately," said the railway project management board.

After the test and acceptance period, the Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway project must have the Vietnam Register’s system safety certification.

Vu Diep