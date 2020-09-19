Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?
The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?
For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.
A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.
Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.
Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times,
At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.
Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.
Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre
Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010
Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.
Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.
Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.
Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on September 18 morning
The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.
Vietnam’s human capital index 2020 is higher than average for the East Asia & Pacific region and lower-middle income countries, although the stunted rate among children reached up to 25%, according to the World Bank.
The Ministry of Health is implementing a remote medical examination and treatment project for 2020-2025 to ensure the sustainable development of the health sector.
Students in the central city of Da Nang has returned to school as the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.
Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code