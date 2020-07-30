WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming,

as the virulence of this strain is no different from that in other countries.

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park (Photo: VNA)

Park said the coronavirus recently detected in Da Nang is quite similar to the SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) in other nations in July.

Despite the mutations that appear in this virus, Park said there is no reason for greater concern. According to available data, the potential for transmission and the virulence of this virus have not changed.

After 99 consecutive days of no new community transmissions, Vietnam then reported new local infections in Da Nang and Quang Ngai.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said in early July that the COVID-19 pandemic could reappear in Vietnam. The ministry evaluated that the pandemic could develop in a complex manner and enacted the highest-level measures to fight it./. VNA