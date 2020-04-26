Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit

 
 
26/04/2020    16:17 GMT+7

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

which was jointly produced by Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Company.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit hinh anh 1

According to the letter, the WHO's agency recognised the test kit manufactured by Vietnam under the Emergency Use List (EUL) process and issued EUL code 0524-210-00.

 

Earlier, the British Ministry of Health and Social Care also issued a certificate of European standard (CE) and a certificate of free sale (CFS) for the made-in-Vietnam test kit.

The UK Agency for Management of Medicines and Health Care Products (MHRA) has sent a certificate to Viet A company.

MHRA has carried out quality testing, field testing and licensing of the above product, whereby the test kit will be sold freely in all member countries of the European Economic Area ( EEA) to which the UK is a member./.

 
 

