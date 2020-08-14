Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/08/2020 15:44:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

14/08/2020    14:28 GMT+7

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son visits Covid-19 patients in Da Nang. Photo: Le Bao - Minh Thuy

As of August 13 evening, Vietnam had recorded 20 Covid-19-related deaths, accounting for 2.2% of the total 905 Covid-19 infected cases.

In addition, hospitals have reported about 12 serious cases with high mortality prognosis. Meanwhile, in the first Covid-19 wave, only 2 very serious cases were recorded, including patients No. 19 and No. 91 – the British pilot.

According to Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son, the number of severe cases is still a big challenge for doctors in Da Nang City, the place where the second Covid-19 wave broke out.

“We have worked in all hospitals in Da Nang, Quang Nam and Hue and joined the local health workers to cure severe cases. However, due to the relatively severe condition of the patients, who also suffer from other chronic diseases, the prognosis is very difficult,” said Deputy Minister Son.

Over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Health’s officials and leading health experts have concentrated all resources to treat severe Covid-19 cases.

Compared with the case of patient No. 91, which has been cured, Deputy Minister Son said that the new Covid-19 cases have many differences: Firstly, many patients suffer from many other diseases at the same time, causing complications such as heart failure, kidney failure, liver failure, and exhaustion.

Thus, the response of new severe Covid-19 cases compared to patient No. 91 is very poor. As the patients’ immunity is poor, when they are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus their situation get worse very quickly.

“The most dangerous cases at present are those who have suffered from other chronic diseases, especially those need hemodialysis. There are patients who have been on a kidney machine for more than 10 years, which has resulted in immunodeficiency so it is very difficult for them to fight the virus," Mr. Son said.

Although the Ministry of Health and leading health experts have continuously updated the treatment regimen based on both research and practice, but in fact the treatment is different for each case.

 

“The treatment regimen is just the framework. For severe cases, in addition to on-the-spot consultation, there are also national consultation meetings with the most experienced doctors in the country to make treatment decisions suitable for each individual,” said Deputy Minister Son.

Based on the lessons learned from Da Nang, Mr. Son said that the most important experience is not to let Covid-19 to spread among vulnerable groups such as the critically ill people who are being treated in hospitals, the elderly, and the diabetes and kidney failure patients.

Treatment for Covid-19 should be detected early, monitored and treated as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the virus in the body as well as to limit the complications of other diseases or by Covid-19 as the case of the British pilot.

Due to the large number of critically ill patients, Vietnam is urgently implementing research on plasma extraction of the cured Covid-19 cases to transmit to people with severe and serious illness to help them recover quickly.

Many countries around the world are also applying this method. Five cured Covid-19 patients have voluntarily donated plasma.

Thuy Hanh

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

 
 

Other News

.
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong prosecuted
Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

At 4am on one day in early August, Truong Thi Chau and her husband, a taxi driver in central Da Nang City, received a phone call from a pregnant woman in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward.

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 13
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An continues to apply social distancing

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers. 

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.

Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Students ensure classroom safety
Students ensure classroom safety
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Safety always comes first, especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, but some students took their own health and wellbeing to a whole new level.

Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

They say there's no place like home, but some people may be too much into home comforts for their own good.

'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Following four COVID-19 vaccine research and development units recently enjoying positive results, 'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines are poised to begin human trials later this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 