Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Meth that Son La police seized from suspected trafficker Mua Thi Dai.

Police seized 11,735 pills containing methamphetamine, one motorcycle and other evidence.

The suspect was named as Mua Thi Dai, born in 1996, residing in San Cai Hamlet, Long Luong Commune, Van Ho District in Son La Province.

Mua admitted to police that she bought the meth along the border and planned to sell it in other provinces. She was caught on the way to distribute the narcotics.

Police are investigating the case.

Long Luong Commune is 15km from the Laos border and is a known drug haven in northern Son La Province. Many of the 5,200 residents of Long Luong, most of them ethnic Mong, have family in Laos.

About 300km from Hanoi, Son La Province is notorious as a drug hotspot, with around 1,000 cases and hundreds of kilograms of narcotics seized every year.

In June 2018, Long Luong Commune drew public attention when two drug kingpins were shot dead during a four-day raid involving more than 300 police officers. VNS

