Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 12:57:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies

 
 
09/04/2020    11:47 GMT+7

Linda Tripp, who disclosed Bill Clinton's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky dies, aged 70.

An American civil servant whose disclosure of an affair between Bill Clinton and a White House intern nearly brought down his presidency has died.

Linda Tripp, 70, passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer, her family told US media on Wednesday.

Recordings Ms Tripp made of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky became central to the 1998 impeachment trial of then President Clinton.

She was variously praised as a whistle-blower and denounced as a partisan.

The former civil servant, who worked at the Pentagon and had a friendship with Ms Lewinsky despite their 24-year age difference, learnt that the younger woman had had a sexual relationship with the president and began secretly recording their conversations in 1997. 

Ms Tripp turned the tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor leading a broad investigation into the Clinton administration.

 

Ms Tripp also disclosed that Ms Lewinsky owned a blue dress that had been allegedly soiled by the president's semen - an infamously prurient detail which stuck in the public imagination.

The sex scandal precipitated Mr Clinton's impeachment by the Republican-led House of Representatives in 1998, when he was found to have committed perjury for lying about the relationship.

He was acquitted by the Senate, but the ugly political battle was seen as a harbinger of further division in American politics, which became more bitter and partisan in subsequent years.

Ms Tripp has insisted that she provided the information to the Starr investigation out of patriotism, but critics accused her of betraying Ms Lewinsky's friendship and seeking to undermine the presidency.

She was fired from her job at the Pentagon on the last day of the Clinton administration in 2001, and later opened a shop with her husband in Virginia.

On the news of Ms Tripp's illness before her death, Ms Lewinsky tweeted: "No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can't imagine how difficult this is for her family."

Testifying at the Clinton trial in 1998, Ms Lewinsky's concluding remarks had been: "I'm really sorry for everything that's happened, and I hate Linda Tripp." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

With a passion for technology, a secondary school student from the northern province of Quang Ninh has designed an automatic hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Central Paediatrics Hospital has announced that for the first time, its doctors successfully used a bone marrow transplant to cure a two-year-old boy who suffers from Wiskott-Aldrick syndrome (WAS).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 8
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

First Vietnamese national contracts COVID-19 in Cambodia

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.

Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

More than 1,800 deaths were recorded on Tuesday including that of influential folk singer John Prine.

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 