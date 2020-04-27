Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 18:27:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige

 
 
29/04/2020    17:19 GMT+7

Vietnam has taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and these have helped enhance the country’s prestige in the international arena, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

"The country of more than 95 million people has less than 300 cases and no deaths," it underlined.

The daily quoted Julien Brun, Managing Partner at multinational consulting firm CEL in Ho Chi Minh City, as saying that Vietnam has been a leading choice of global manufacturers diversifying operations outside of China.

Even though garment and textile firms in Vietnam are grappling with an array of order cancellations due to the pandemic, in the long run production in other fields could be shifted to Vietnam, the article said.

Quarantining has had an important role to play in containing the spread of the outbreak in Vietnam.

“Tens of thousands of people were quarantined in State-run facilities and entire villages were locked down in response to even small clusters of infection,” the article stated.

 

Nearly 45,000 people were sent to concentrated quarantine areas in early April and this figure has now fallen to 11,000.

“Three months after its first case was detected, Vietnam appears to have beaten back the virus, at least for now,” it continued.

Stores and restaurants re-opened on April 23 as the Government eased social distancing measures after three weeks.

Some high-risk areas, however, remain under lockdown and gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited in major cities, it noted./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 