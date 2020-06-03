Yet more time off school

Kindergarten and primary students nationwide resumed their studies in the middle of last month after the longest Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday ever due to social distancing, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primary students go back to school in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat

Some sounded eager to go back to school, but others weren't quite ready to give up home comforts yet.

Nguyen Thi An Ha, of Ha Dinh Ward, Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District, a mother of a 3-year-old, said her daughter cried a lot when she returned to kindergarten.

“She missed parents and grandparents, so I have to allow her to stay off from school for one more month,” Ha said,

Ksor Y Giêng, a teacher of Ea Lâm Primary School, Ea Lâm Commune, Song Hinh District, in the coastal central province of Phu Yen, said due to the prolonged holidays, his students forgot what they had been taught previously.

Some of them even did not remember where they sat in the classroom, Gieng added.

In the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, a second-grader in Quoc Te Primary School was found leaving his classroom without a reason on May 15.

After informing his parents, many teachers had to search for him for two hours. Local police later informed the school’s management board that the student had been taken to the police station after a local resident found the lost boy wandering in a neighbourhood near the station. The management board quickly came to pick up the student.

When asked why he had left the classroom, the student said he missed his parents greatly and wanted to go home but couldn't find their house. VNS

