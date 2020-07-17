Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 08:59:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands

19/07/2020    07:24 GMT+7

The noble act of blood donation goes a long way to saving lives and one young man in the Central Highlands has played a significant role in delivering safe blood to the needy in hospitals.

Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
Hoang Cong Minh engaged in blood donation movement since he was a student at Tay Nguyen University. — Photos: VNN 

Hoang Cong Minh, 28, comes from Dak Lak Province and first got involved in blood donation when he was a student at Tay Nguyen University.

“At first, I joined my friends taking part in blood donation just for fun but once I visited the hospital and saw several patients in critical condition while there was not enough blood for transfusions.”

“Some could not wait and died. I was really shocked. I didn't think that there were such unfortunate people. After that, I donated blood more often,” Minh was quoted as saying by online Vietnamnet newspaper.

Minh said he has donated blood 15 times so far and intends to keep doing while his health allows it.

He has also encouraged his friends and relatives to donate blood.

In 2013, he set up a blood donation club of volunteers who can give blood when hospitals need it.

To facilitate the operation of the club, Minh has listed the donors, their addresses, phone numbers and blood types. Anyone looking for blood donors can call the hotline managed by Minh.

“Regardless of day or night, whenever I get a call from someone who needs a blood transfusion, I will search for suitable donors and rush them to the hospital. Many patients have been saved thanks to timely blood transfusions,” he told Việt Nam News.

Minh posts information on the Facebook page of the club so more people know about blood donation demand and to ensure there is always blood available for emergencies.

In the beginning, the club worked only in Dak Lak Province before it gradually spread all over the Central Highlands. The number of club members has also increased from 30 to more than 200.

His club has helped about 2,000 patients over the past eight years.

To join the blood donation club, the person must weigh more than 45 kilos and not use any stimulants. They should keep at least three months between blood donations, Minh said, adding that volunteers in the club regularly check their health and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from blood donation, donors have also volunteered for platelet donation.

According to Minh, platelet donation is different from a blood donation. Blood donors can only give every three months, while it takes only several weeks for platelet donors to recover.

The demand for platelets is high and platelet deficiency is a problem at hospitals.

Minh said his club members contributed up to 90 per cent of platelet donations for hospitals in the Central Highlands.

Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
A member of the blood donation club of the Central Highlands presents milk for a child suffering from thalassemia.

Challenges

Minh said his blood donation club has faced a lot of challenges as it lacks financial support.

 

In the early days, few people knew about the existence of the club so Minh and other club members asked doctors and nurses at the hospitals to spread the hotline to the needy. They even put a notice on the walls of hospitals to inform the public.

“My club members work on a not-for-profit basis and patients do not have to pay any fees. However, when there’s a need to mobilise a large amount of blood, I often use my own money to pay the fare and food for donors who live far away,” he said.

As a result, most of his salary is spent on running the club.

Most of the patients in need of blood transfusions have suffered traffic or work-related accidents, gastrointestinal bleeding or pregnant women with haemorrhages so it’s common for club members to go to the hospital late at night.

Witnessing his hardship, his parents advised him to give up many times but Minh convinced them of the importance of his work and now they encourage him.

The support from other club’s members also made things easier for him.

Minh said there was an incident that occurred last year that left an unforgettable memory.

An ethnic minority mother brought her daughter who suffered thalassemia for treatment. The daughter needed a blood transfusion but the hospital had run out of her blood type.

Due to a lack of money, the mother intended to take her home.

A doctor gave Minh’s phone number to the mother but she hesitated to call. With encouragement from people in the hospital, the mother called him. The blood donation happened soon after that. Minh said he remembered when the transfusion finished, the mother gave him VND100,000.

“I returned the money to the mother and gave some cakes and milk to her daughter,” he said.

To his surprise, the mother suddenly knelt down and thanked Minh and the club members.

Recently, relatives of a patient with late-stage blood cancer contacted him. They wanted to receive two platelet units before coming home. Volunteers arrived at the scene but the patient died due to a problem with the machine used to separate platelets from the blood.

Upon hearing the news, Minh choked, feeling like his heart was broken. It motivated him to work harder.

Talking about his future plans, he said he wished that there were better connections for blood donation between provinces.

“Sometimes I receive calls for blood from people in northern provinces. I feel so sorry because I can’t help.”

“I hope that our contributions will help more people. The fact that we are healthy is a privilege. Why don’t we share this specific benefit to make life more meaningful?” he said.  VNS

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Blood donor saves lives

Blood donor saves lives

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

 
 

Other News

.
CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

“Patience and love will bring wonderful things in life."

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 