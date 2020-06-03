Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 12:39:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care

 
 
04/06/2020    12:34 GMT+7

Young doctors who volunteer to work at district-level health facilities in provinces across the country have made significant changes to the public health care sector.


Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care
Doctor Tran Huu Canh examines a woman at Quynh Nhai District General Hospital, Son La Province. 

Lo Thi Son, 27, a resident from Nậm Ét Commune, Quynh Nhai District, said her health had been much better after successful surgery for appendicitis at the district's General Hospital.

She said young doctor Tran Huu Canh, who has volunteered to work at the hospital for more than a year, had saved her life and she was very happy she didn't have to go to the provincial hospital or central-level hospitals for treatment.

Pham Van Tac, director of the Department of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, said Canh had developed his skills while working in the locality.

"The contribution of young doctors at district-level hospitals in many provinces has brought remarkable results in public health care systems in localities, especially in the time of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Pham Van Tac, director of the Department of Science, Technology and Training, Ministry of Health.

"This shows that the local public medical facilities can still be fully active in disease prevention and treatment if they have enough human resources and on-site equipment," Tac told vietnamplus.vn.

Working at Quynh Nhai District General Hospital since January 2019, Canh has applied many new techniques in the hospital's examinations and treatments.

He has also participated in the diagnosis and treatment of serious cases in the intensive care units of emergency, internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and infectious diseases.

Canh, from the National K (Cancer) Hospital, was among the seven doctors, part of a pilot project to send young doctors to poor districts.

Doctor La Thi Yeu, director of Quynh Nhai District General Hospital, said the hospital's medical examination and treatment work had improved a lot since receiving young doctors.

According to director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Thi Kim An, 80 per cent of commune-level health facilities have doctors but the infrastructure and skills of doctors in many localities are still limited.

 

Under the pilot project, 26 young doctors will be sent to the province's health care facilities.

Four of them are working at general hospitals in Quynh Nhai and Sop Cop districts.

An proposed the project should continue to train more doctors to help improve health examination and treatment quality in localities.

Reports from health departments in poor districts showed 63 districts needed about 600 doctors for 15 different specialities.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Health in February 2013 with the goal of ensuring the sustainability of high-quality health human resources.

About 300 to 500 young doctors are expected to be sent to work in poor areas this year.

Doctor Tac said so far 354 young doctors at Hanoi Medical University, University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Hue University and University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Hai Phong University, had been trained under the project, helping the poor and people living in remote areas access quality health services.

It also contributed to reducing overloads in higher-level hospitals, avoiding waste for people and society, Tac said.  VNS

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

 
 

Other News

.
Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

British pilot condition greatly improves
British pilot condition greatly improves
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Phong, 20, of Ngoc Hoa Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, was recently arrested due to circulating counterfeit money.

Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

By offering free haircuts to poor people, orphans and disabled children, Dang Thi Phuong and her employees give and receive plenty of smiles.

VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to train more nurses starting now since it has been forecast that, with its ageing population, there will be a shortage of 40,000-50,000 of them by 2030.

Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Whenever he has free time, Ho Xuan Thien, an elderly villager from the Ta Oi ethnic group in the central province of Thua Thien Hue's A Luoi District, takes out a crossbow to practise shooting in the back garden.

Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting
Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Minh Khang and Minh Anh have become the first transgender couple in Vietnam to naturally have a baby. Their daughter, Thien An, was born two weeks ago at a hospital in Dong Thap Province.

Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock
Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Three people in the central province of Ha Tinh died after getting an electric shock on Wednesday morning.

Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai
Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A Russian pilot has been injured after falling into the cliff from the height of 20 metres when participating in the 2020 paragliding festival held in Mu Cang Chai District in the northwestern province of Yen Bai.

Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners
Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Even though Vietnam is allowing foreign experts and specialists working on projects to enter the country, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 3
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community Covid-19 infections for 48 days

Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City
Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Around 100 parents in Ho Chi Minh City are preparing to sue a local school over online study fees.

Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.

Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The government unveils plans to turn Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station.

HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee to approve an additional subsidy of VND161 billion (US$6.9 million) for public bus operators this year.

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam

Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

As fury over George Floyd's killing continues, religious leaders condemn President Trump's actions.

Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 