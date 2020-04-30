Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 10:08:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon

 
 
30/04/2020    22:23 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Ngoc My has never forgotten the moment she volunteered to climb on top of the tank and led Vietnamese soldiers to US troops in Cu Chi District, contributing to the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30, 1975.

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
The photo featuring Nguyen Thi Ngoc My (first from right) sitting on the tank of the Vietnamese troop and led them the way to the US army in Cu Chi District in the night of April 29, 1975. VNA/VNS Photo

My, who was in her 20s at the time, showed the Vietnamese troops the way to the enemy battalion, which was reinforced to fight the Vietnamese army in Lai Thieu District.

The US battalion was surrounded, forcing the enemy in the headquarters to surrender. The Vietnamese troops quickly captured Vinh Binh Province (now Tra Vinh Province) and Lai Thieu iron bridge.

My was born and raised in Vinh Phu Commune in Thu Dau Mot Province (now Binh Duong Province). She dropped out of school after finishing grade two due to poverty.

My stayed at home, did chores to help her parents and started delivering messages between undercover revolutionaries in the enemy-occupied zone in Vinh Phu Commune.

At the age of 16, My was assigned to get information from the US troops and the southern puppet government and pass it to revolutionary officials.

She was also tasked with mobilising young people in her village to participate in the revolution.

During the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Spring 1968, My made flags and took food and ammunition into revolutionary bases.

On the first days of the Tet (Lunar New Year) in 1968, My carried wounded soldiers on oxcarts from the inner city of Sai Gon to field hospitals in the revolutionary base.

In the next months, enemy troops counterattacked in both the inner city and the Sai Gon suburbs. Some revolutionary bases in Vinh Phu were captured.

My was assigned to move to Thuan An Hoa war zone (now Thuan Giao Ward in Binh Duong). She joined a four-month nursing class held by Di An Military Army on the banks of the Be River.

When My had almost finished the course, the enemy suddenly launched a raid on the base.

She was ordered to move to Tan Thoi Commune in Thu Dau Mot Province (now Thuan An City in Binh Duong) where she was arrested. She was 18 at the time.

After eight days of torture and interrogation, My was released.

 

In early 1970, My was told to return to her family and work as a secretariat of the Youth Union of Vinh Phu, but she was soon arrested again.

This time, the enemy used all sorts of torture, including electric batons to try and force her to divulge information on her fellow revolutionaries. 

She was imprisoned in a dungeon for two months but My stayed silent, so the enemy was forced to release her in May 1970.

Once out of prison, My continued her work building a revolutionary base in the enemy zone in her hometown.

Three years later, she was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam. My was under tight observation of the US army.

She was forced to leave her family to live in the forest and continued her revolutionary path. In 1974, My was selected as the secretariat of Lai Thieu District’s Youth Union. She was in charge of seeking information on the enemy and reporting to Vietnamese soldiers.

On the night of April 29, 1975, the sound of gunfire was severe. My was riding her bike to the revolutionary base as usual and met commander Nguyen Huy Hieu and his Regiment 27.

Although they were informed about the positions of the enemy and supplied with a map, the regiment struggled to manoeuvre on the unfamiliar roads.

My decided to lead the way for the Vietnamese troops and she climbed onto the leading tank and helped the troops fight the US army in Cu Chi District.

The victory led to the surrender of the enemy in the district and a series of victories in the province.

After the liberation of Sai Gon, My worked in several positions in her local authority until she retired in November 2002. VNS

Nguyen Van Viet

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

 
 

Other News

.
Online payments for traffic violations
Online payments for traffic violations
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20 giờ trước 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has set higher standards for schools to ensure they meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention.

Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation
Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Though they have complained about the challenges of organizing online training, schools agree that now is the right time to digitize university education.

HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City has provided relief to struggling foreigners living in the city to help them overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Non-essential services like clothes and cosmetics shops have been barred from opening earlier than 9am in Hanoi to reduce morning traffic density, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on April 29.

Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nearly a quarter of 14,138 randomly-selected citizens across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam said poverty was their greatest issue of concern last year.

It’s time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
It’s time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Dang Hung Vo, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to revise the 2013 Land Law.

Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Measures to ensure safety during the upcoming holidays were discussed at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 29.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Did you go out to have a bowl of phở right after the Government’s decision to ease social distancing measures?

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam has taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and these have helped enhance the country’s prestige in the international arena, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 