04/06/2020 08:09:39 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged

 
 
04/06/2020    07:56 GMT+7

By offering free haircuts to poor people, orphans and disabled children, Dang Thi Phuong and her employees give and receive plenty of smiles.

Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
Phuong gives a free haircut to an elderly man. — Photo giadinh.net.vn

Phuong, 25, lives in Hong Loc Commune, Loc Ha District in the central province of Ha Tinh and is the second of three children in her family.

After graduating from high school, Phuong decided to study hairdressing and went to Hanoi for vocational training for nearly three years.

Phuong opened her own hairdresser at the beginning of this year, after many years of saving.

Because of her upbringing in a poor rural area, she understands and sympathises with poor people, so wants to help them in her career.

After a great deal of thinking, she decided to hang a ‘Free-of-charge haircut for the elderly, people with disabilities and poor children’ sign in front of her shop.

“I saw that many poor and handicapped people live in my area. Many parents have to work far from home and their children live with grandparents in poor conditions. So I launched the initiative with hope to give a little help to encourage them in life,” said Phuong.

Phuong’s family and employees support her idea and the salon offers the special service to five people each day.

When she has free time, she and her employees go to some households or schools to offer haircuts to poor people and poor students.

 

When they first saw Phuong’s sign offering free-of-charge services, many people did not believe in her goodwill and suspected it was an advertisement for her business. But after seeing that the free haircuts were no marketing gimmick and here to stay, they began to feel great admiration for her.

Nguyen Van Loc, 56, who lives in Hong Loc Commune, said he and other local residents were grateful to Phuong and other workers in her salon.

“They all work with their heart. The service is free, but they still cut very carefully. We love their hearts,” said Loc.

When Phuong worked in Hanoi, she also gave free haircuts to orphans at the SOS Children’s Village and people with disabilities at social sponsor centres.

She has even gone to remote mountainous provinces such as Yen Bai and Ha Giang to offer the free work.

“Despite my busy work, I’ve never thought about stopping offering free-of-charge haircuts to disadvantaged people,” she said.  VNS

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

.
