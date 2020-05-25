Youngsters share views on building the future

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Young people at Vietnam News Agency arrange books to present students at Ban Xeo School in Bat Xat District, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

The event allowed young people to share their views on development issues including climate change and the environment as well as equality.

The topics of discussion were selected by the participants through an online survey that drew more than 800 Vietnamese youths.

The UN75 Youth Forum is part of a series of activities and events to be held in Vietnam throughout the year to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

The 2020 Global Conversation, the first virtual dialogue on “building the future we want”, is an important part of the UN’s efforts to tackle existing challenges such as gender inequality, rising conflicts and climate change. It is also a critical year as the start of the Decade of Action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Opening the forum, UN Resident Coordinator for Vietnam Kamal Malhotra emphasised that the UN75 Youth Forum had been designed by young people themselves for young people across the country. It presented young people with the opportunity to join in the 2020 Global Conversation to have their voices fully heard, he said.

Climate change and environmental protection are major concerns globally, regionally and locally. To enable a better Vietnam for future generations, it is critical for the youth to take action.

Nguyen Quynh Duyen, 28, from Hanoi said: “Today, I am inspired after joining the discussion on climate solutions as well as our role in the fight against climate change.”

“I hope that our ideas will soon be incorporated into the UN’s plans to support Vietnam. I also hope that more similar forums for young people will be organised,” she said.

Addressing the forum, Naomi Kitahara, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative and Chair of the UN Youth Working Group and the Communications Group, said: “I would like to assure you that your views, ideas and opinions matter, and these matter a lot. You need to know that you are not leaders for the future – you are leaders for today. And that is why in this forum, you explore the future you want, for Vietnam to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to present opinions, ideas and solutions generated through the various UN75 dialogues globally at a high-level summit for world leaders in September. VNS

