Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 10:20:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Youngsters share views on building the future

 
 
26/05/2020    10:16 GMT+7

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Youngsters share views on building the future

Young people at Vietnam News Agency arrange books to present students at Ban Xeo School in Bat Xat District, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. 

The event allowed young people to share their views on development issues including climate change and the environment as well as equality.

The topics of discussion were selected by the participants through an online survey that drew more than 800 Vietnamese youths.

The UN75 Youth Forum is part of a series of activities and events to be held in Vietnam throughout the year to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

The 2020 Global Conversation, the first virtual dialogue on “building the future we want”, is an important part of the UN’s efforts to tackle existing challenges such as gender inequality, rising conflicts and climate change. It is also a critical year as the start of the Decade of Action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Opening the forum, UN Resident Coordinator for Vietnam Kamal Malhotra emphasised that the UN75 Youth Forum had been designed by young people themselves for young people across the country. It presented young people with the opportunity to join in the 2020 Global Conversation to have their voices fully heard, he said.

Climate change and environmental protection are major concerns globally, regionally and locally. To enable a better Vietnam for future generations, it is critical for the youth to take action.

 

Nguyen Quynh Duyen, 28, from Hanoi said: “Today, I am inspired after joining the discussion on climate solutions as well as our role in the fight against climate change.”

“I hope that our ideas will soon be incorporated into the UN’s plans to support Vietnam. I also hope that more similar forums for young people will be organised,” she said.

Addressing the forum, Naomi Kitahara, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative and Chair of the UN Youth Working Group and the Communications Group, said: “I would like to assure you that your views, ideas and opinions matter, and these matter a lot. You need to know that you are not leaders for the future – you are leaders for today. And that is why in this forum, you explore the future you want, for Vietnam to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to present opinions, ideas and solutions generated through the various UN75 dialogues globally at a high-level summit for world leaders in September.  VNS

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

Coping with climate change in Vietnam's wetlands

Coping with climate change in Vietnam's wetlands

As a member state of the Ramsar Convention, Vietnam has carried out many activities to encourage and enhance the conservation of wetlands to cope with climate change.

 
 

Other News

.
Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The heavy rain on an early morning in April could not stop Dinh Thi Thao and her friends starting their rounds of small houses on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Pre-school teachers face hurdles in accessing financial support
Pre-school teachers face hurdles in accessing financial support
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many pre-school teachers in HCM City’s private schools have found themselves ineligible for the support package the city has allocated to help those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District
Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Transport Department has agreed with a proposal of building eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District.

Coastal road to be built in Thanh Hoa Province
Coastal road to be built in Thanh Hoa Province
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A new coastal road will be built between Hoang Hoa-Sam Son and Quang Xuong-Tinh Gia in the central province of Thanh Hoa under a public-private partnership.

Southern fruit farmers plagued by poor harvest, low prices
Southern fruit farmers plagued by poor harvest, low prices
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The southern region is entering the peak harvest season for many fruits like durian, mango, rambutan, avocado, mangosteen, and jackfruit, but farmers are suffering from poor harvests.

Vietnam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
Vietnam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
SOCIETYicon  25/05/2020 

The US news website Politico has ranked Vietnam the best performer worldwide in the fight against COVID-19.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23 giờ trước 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

The upcoming repatriation flights will help roughly 2,000 people fly home.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 24
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

Vietjet flies Vietnamese citizens home from Myanmar

English language centers reassess online capabilities
English language centers reassess online capabilities
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

English centers will have to re-assess their technological capability and products after the pandemic ends because the crisis has changed everything.

HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

HCM City is asking approval to grant new work permits to foreign experts or highly skilled workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories, especially those in charge of the two metro lines in the city.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
VIDEOicon  24/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

Special charitable model in Hanoi
Special charitable model in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

There is a place in Hanoi providing clothes, drinking water and books for free.

Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to exempt and reduce the road maintenance fees for transport vehicles and firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Vietnamese workers abroad are not allowed to work as masseuse/masseur at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad from May 20.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 23
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, British pilot transferred to another hospital

University helps in fight against COVID-19
University helps in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Academics and students at a Hanoi university have designed and built a ventilator to help the country fight COVID-19, and if necessary they say they can produce up to 500 machines a month for hospitals and health centres nationwide.

Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Up to 101,469 cases of violation were handled in the first seven days of the tightened road inspections from May 15 to 22, with fines totaling 75.7 billion VND (3.25 million USD).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 