Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/04/2020 07:38:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Youth union with kind-heartedness

 
 
02/04/2020    07:33 GMT+7

Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

Vũ Mạnh Linh (in red shirt, first on the left) talksto volunteers about blood donation activities. 

Linh said the first time he registered for blood donation was 10 years ago when he was a student at Nam Định College of Industry and Textiles.

Back then when he knew less about donating blood, he was afraid doing so would affect his health, work and even daily life. However, he still did it as he knew how much it would help someone in need.

His perception quickly changed after talking with staff from the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion and Nam Định Province’s Red Cross. He learned that blood donation wouldn't harm his health but would save other's lives.

Linh has so far donated blood 27 times but one donation, in particular, stands out in his memory.

The incident occurred five years after he had graduated.

“At 9pm that night, I received a phone call from a doctor working at Nam Định General Hospital informing that there was a critical illness requiring blood type B++ for an urgent transfusion. Without hesitation, I went to the hospital for blood donation although I didn't know who the recipient was and where he came from,” Linh recalled.

Later he felt glad after being told the patient had recovered thanks to the timely blood transfusion.

“This was the most unforgettable memory and also motivation for me to continue my good deeds,” Linh said.

Through that story, he understood many people faced high risk if they do not receive blood transfusions while blood reserves in hospitals do not always meet demand, especially rare blood types.

A year later, with the consent from Nam Định General Hospital, Linh set up the Live Blood Bank club, which has had 80 members at times.

Today, it has more than 20 members, mainly students.

Besides acting as a head of Thống Nhất Ward’s Youth Union, he has also joined the provincial Red Cross.

To encourage more people to donate blood, Linh and other volunteers have launched publicity campaigns and put leaflets in public spaces like parks, bus stations and markets to raise people’s awareness of the issue.

They also post articles and information on blood donation activities on social media to get people better informed.

As a result, the quantity of blood collected has leapt remarkable from 20-40 units to more than 100 units at each event over the past five years.

 

Apart from blood donation, Linh has also volunteered to register for platelet donation. According to him, platelet donation is different from giving a whole blood donation. Blood donors can only give every three months, while it takes only 10 days for platelet donors to recover. The demand for platelets is high and platelet deficiency is a problem at hospitals.

Nguyễn Văn Thanh, a local youth union member, said Linh was an exemplary blood donor and was always one of the first to help in any blood donation campaign.

“No matter what time, circumstance, whenever he hears about a patient who needs blood, he is always ready. He is a big motivation for young people like us.

“Following his example, I have donated many times,” he said.

Nguyễn Thị Hương Quế, head of Hematology and Blood Transfusion department at Nam Đinh General Hospital, said the Live Blood Bank Club operates very effectively, helping the hospital be proactive in finding blood for patients who need it.

With his dedication, Linh was among 100 frequent blood donors honoured for their outstanding humanitarian efforts in 2018.

He also received merit certificates from the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

However, he's still humble when talking about his humanitarian work.

“Compared to other donors who have donated blood up to 60-70 times, my achievement is very small.”

In the future, he said he wanted to encourage more people to donate blood.

As for himself, Linh isn't stopping at donating blood 27 times

“Once I am healthy enough, I will continue to donate. “ —  VNS

Nguyen Lanh

Vietnam faces acute shortage of blood

Vietnam faces acute shortage of blood

The outbreak of the new coronavirus has worsened critical blood shortages encountered by hospitals nationwide after the Tet holiday, as local people have been discouraged from joining blood drives.

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

 
 

Other News

.
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

New Russian laws impose tough penalties for violating lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The captain warns of an "accelerating" coronavirus outbreak on his aircraft carrier docked in Guam.

Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A group of young engineers are racing against time to develop a $650 ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

Adapting to life during the epidemic
Adapting to life during the epidemic
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way. 

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
PHOTOSicon  31/03/2020 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 