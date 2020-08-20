Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 12:48:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey

20/08/2020    11:38 GMT+7

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey hinh anh 1

Vietnamese youths (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The survey, carried out between May 2019 and April 2020, questioned 1,200 Vietnamese youths aged between 16 and 30 from all walks of life. The survey looked at young people’s views on education, employment, lifestyle and their hopes and fears for their country; their degree of international engagement and opinions on the wider world; and the values and beliefs that affect their lives.

According to the survey’s results, 72 percent of respondents believe Vietnam will be better off in 15 years than it was before 2019.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed (77 percent) across the country feel schooling has improved since previous generations. However, two in three youths (68 percent) also think people in their age have difficulty finding jobs fitting their studies and desired field of employment. This gap underscores a need to continue retooling school curricula to meet the 21st century’s demands through teaching skills such as creative communication, critical thinking, and time management.

Young people also see positive changes when it comes to gender equality in the workplace and beyond. Nearly two-in-three Vietnamese youths (65 percent) believe that job opportunities for their cohort have improved over the last five years. Those from ethnic minority backgrounds and rural areas strongly feel that quality of life and livelihoods have improved significantly since their parents’ generation.

 

While looking at the government and society, they believe that policymakers should prioritise tackling corruption, improving the protection of the natural environment, ensuring food safety and quality, and providing education and employment opportunities.

The survey also delved deep into the group’s thinking related to the internet, individualism, marriage, food safety, and international cooperation, among other matters.

British Council Vietnam Director Donna McGowan said the report was completed at the time when young Vietnamese were witnessing their nation’s significant changes and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said he was impressed with Vietnamese youths’ optimistic attitude and hoped to have more chances to interact with them as the two nations are stepping up cooperation in green growth and educational reform towards innovation and creativity./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 