Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Vietnamese youths (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The survey, carried out between May 2019 and April 2020, questioned 1,200 Vietnamese youths aged between 16 and 30 from all walks of life. The survey looked at young people’s views on education, employment, lifestyle and their hopes and fears for their country; their degree of international engagement and opinions on the wider world; and the values and beliefs that affect their lives.

According to the survey’s results, 72 percent of respondents believe Vietnam will be better off in 15 years than it was before 2019.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed (77 percent) across the country feel schooling has improved since previous generations. However, two in three youths (68 percent) also think people in their age have difficulty finding jobs fitting their studies and desired field of employment. This gap underscores a need to continue retooling school curricula to meet the 21st century’s demands through teaching skills such as creative communication, critical thinking, and time management.

Young people also see positive changes when it comes to gender equality in the workplace and beyond. Nearly two-in-three Vietnamese youths (65 percent) believe that job opportunities for their cohort have improved over the last five years. Those from ethnic minority backgrounds and rural areas strongly feel that quality of life and livelihoods have improved significantly since their parents’ generation.

While looking at the government and society, they believe that policymakers should prioritise tackling corruption, improving the protection of the natural environment, ensuring food safety and quality, and providing education and employment opportunities.

The survey also delved deep into the group’s thinking related to the internet, individualism, marriage, food safety, and international cooperation, among other matters.

British Council Vietnam Director Donna McGowan said the report was completed at the time when young Vietnamese were witnessing their nation’s significant changes and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said he was impressed with Vietnamese youths’ optimistic attitude and hoped to have more chances to interact with them as the two nations are stepping up cooperation in green growth and educational reform towards innovation and creativity./.VNA