Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers of the Thang Long industrial zone in Hanoi at the zero-dong supermarket. — Photo courtesy of New Zealand embassy in Vietnam

The shop, lasting for two days over the weekend, is a joint-initiative between the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the International Labour Organisation in Vietnam (ILO).

Each customer who visits the zero-dong supermarket, operated by the Trade Union of Thang Long Industrial Zone, is allowed to choose a package of groceries worth around VND200,000 for free. Items on the shelf included essential goods such as rice, eggs, cereals, vegetables, noodles, and protective products like face masks, and hand sanitiser.

This initiative, funded by the New Zealand embassy, aims to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 among 1,500 workers in the Dong Anh area of Hanoi, whose jobs and incomes have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

“This project demonstrates the strong partnership between New Zealand and Vietnam,” said Ambassador Wendy Matthews at the opening ceremony.

“This project is a practical initiative to help ease the economic impacts of COVID-19 on Thang Long workers and their families."

New Zealand and Vietnam celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations this year. Over that time New Zealand has worked closely with Vietnam to develop shared prosperity and stability, drawing on the best of New Zealand’s knowledge and skills. VNS

