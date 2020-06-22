Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 17:45:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers

 
 
22/06/2020    16:41 GMT+7

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
Workers of the Thang Long industrial zone in Hanoi at the zero-dong supermarket. — Photo courtesy of New Zealand embassy in Vietnam

The shop, lasting for two days over the weekend, is a joint-initiative between the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the International Labour Organisation in Vietnam (ILO).

Each customer who visits the zero-dong supermarket, operated by the Trade Union of Thang Long Industrial Zone, is allowed to choose a package of groceries worth around VND200,000 for free. Items on the shelf included essential goods such as rice, eggs, cereals, vegetables, noodles, and protective products like face masks, and hand sanitiser.

This initiative, funded by the New Zealand embassy, aims to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 among 1,500 workers in the Dong Anh area of Hanoi, whose jobs and incomes have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

“This project demonstrates the strong partnership between New Zealand and Vietnam,” said Ambassador Wendy Matthews at the opening ceremony.

 

“This project is a practical initiative to help ease the economic impacts of COVID-19 on Thang Long workers and their families."

New Zealand and Vietnam celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations this year. Over that time New Zealand has worked closely with Vietnam to develop shared prosperity and stability, drawing on the best of New Zealand’s knowledge and skills.  VNS

First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City

First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Erosion along the riverbank of Tra Noc River in Can Tho City's Binh Thuy District has caused damage to local households, according to the city's steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue.

No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Three people died on Saturday morning in Tuan Giao Town in the northern province of Dien Bien after a conflict allegedly caused by debts of more than VND1.5 billion (US$64,460).

British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most severe novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, a British pilot known as patient 91, continued on the pathway towards a miraculous recovery after undergoing three months of treatment

Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and the Loc Troi Group have launched the use of drones in agriculture production – the first step in boosting hi-tech farming and joining the global farm produce supply chain in the near future.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 – 24 and could push the temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Growing political unrest adds to Brazil's woes, days after it confirmed more than 1m Covid-19 cases.

Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The move follows clashes with residents who tried to break through a police cordon.

HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City's Centre for Disease Control warned hospitals and health centres, including small clinics, private clinics, and the community to be alert to those illegally entering the city for medical treatment.

Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Environmental pollution, waste and temporary houses at construction sites are risk factors for a dengue outbreak in Hanoi, said Nguyen Khac Hien, director of Hanoi Department of Health.

Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered toll booths nationwide to switch to automated non-stop toll collection no later than December 31 this year.

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Journalism can be a very dangerous job, especially for war correspondents who often put their own lives on the line as they report the news.

Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Safety Delivered, a programme implemented by non-profit Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and supported by The UPS Foundation since 2017, is set to launch a series of multimedia campaigns,

Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison has been recaptured – after he was found playing online video games at an internet café.

Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

A host of activities are scheduled during the 2020 Vietnam Family Festival to be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from June 26 – 28.

American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

A university professor in the US has been placed on leave after he twice demanded a student of Vietnamese heritage 'Anglicise' her name as he said it “sounds like an insult in English".

Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

National Assembly deputies have agreed to the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) proposal on not acting as a compiler of textbooks for general education.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 