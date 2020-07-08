16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July

The 16th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is set to take place from July 16 to 19, the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association announced on July 8.

At the festival last year (Photo: www.visithcmc.vn)

The event will be held simultaneously with an international food festival at Le Van Tam Park in District 1, said Deputy Director of the HCM City Tourism Association Tran Ngoc Dong Quan.

They are hoped to attract more visitors and affirm the city’s image as an “Attractive - Friendly - Safe Destination”.

The tourism festival will feature more than 150 pavilions of businesses from 50 cities and provinces nationwide and for the first time will promote tours linking HCM City with the Mekong Delta and other localities in the south.

To bolster domestic travel, promotions and discounts of 30 percent on various tourism products will be available.

HCM City welcomed 9.4 million tourists in the first half of this year, including 1.3 million foreigners and 8.1 million Vietnamese, year-on-year declines of 69.3 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue from tourism products and services was more than 34 trillion VND (1.46 billion USD), down 49.6 percent against the same period last year./.VNA