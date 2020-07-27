2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

A vessel transporting passengers from Ly Son Island.

Head of the Sa Ky Port Management Board, Le Tan Hai, said on Monday morning that they would arrange about 20 vessels to transport the tourists.

The official said that the real number may be bigger but they would try to arrange enough vessels based on demand.

The Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee held an urgent meeting on Sunday evening after a new Covid-19 infection case was reported in the islands. The committee has decided to temporarily stop receiving visitors to Ly Son Islands beginning July 27.

Military officers and health workers have been sent to Sa Ky Port to check tourist's health before leaving the island.

Schools, bars, clubs, and other public entertainment facilities have also been suspended.

On the evening of July 26, a 17-year old man residing in Quang Ngai City in the central province of Quang Ngai was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2.

A report from the committee said that on July 14, he visited the Orthopedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in nearby Danang City to take care of his elder brother.

On July 17, he travelled back to Quang Ngai by passenger coach together with some other passengers who had gone to Danang Hospital C.

On July 20, he went to the Danang Orthopedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital again and showed fever symptoms.

On July 22, he took a train from Danang to Quang Ngai. As he got a fever, mild cough, shortness of breath, he went for a medical check at the Quang Ngai City General Hospital.

On July 24, he got his samples collected by the Quang Ngai Center for Disease Control. The samples were then sent to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang and the outcome released the following day showed that he was positive for the virus.

The patient is being treated at Binh Son District Medical Centre in Quang Ngai Province. Dtinews

International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.