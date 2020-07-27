Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island

27/07/2020    15:55 GMT+7

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

A vessel transporting passengers from Ly Son Island.

Head of the Sa Ky Port Management Board, Le Tan Hai, said on Monday morning that they would arrange about 20 vessels to transport the tourists.

The official said that the real number may be bigger but they would try to arrange enough vessels based on demand.

The Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee held an urgent meeting on Sunday evening after a new Covid-19 infection case was reported in the islands. The committee has decided to temporarily stop receiving visitors to Ly Son Islands beginning July 27.

Military officers and health workers have been sent to Sa Ky Port to check tourist's health before leaving the island.

Schools, bars, clubs, and other public entertainment facilities have also been suspended.

On the evening of July 26, a 17-year old man residing in Quang Ngai City in the central province of Quang Ngai was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2.

A report from the committee said that on July 14, he visited the Orthopedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in nearby Danang City to take care of his elder brother.

 

On July 17, he travelled back to Quang Ngai by passenger coach together with some other passengers who had gone to Danang Hospital C.

On July 20, he went to the Danang Orthopedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital again and showed fever symptoms.

On July 22, he took a train from Danang to Quang Ngai. As he got a fever, mild cough, shortness of breath, he went for a medical check at the Quang Ngai City General Hospital.

On July 24, he got his samples collected by the Quang Ngai Center for Disease Control. The samples were then sent to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang and the outcome released the following day showed that he was positive for the virus.

The patient is being treated at Binh Son District Medical Centre in Quang Ngai Province. Dtinews

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.  

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

 
 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi is among the top picks of Vietnamese travelers.

A peaceful view of Con Dao island
A peaceful view of Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

When mentioning Con Dao island, people often remember Con Dao prison, once considered "Hell on Earth" during the war against the foreign invaders. 

Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The ‘Northern miniature village’ is constructed with sophistication, arranged and decorated in the owner's desire of maintaining traditional culture values.

Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

With the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex, Dien Bien is currently considered one of the most attractive destinations on Vietnam's tourism map.

Night-time tourism developing in Hanoi
Night-time tourism developing in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Ongoing questions regarding the development of the night-time tourism in Hanoi have attracted the involvement of a range of experts. 

Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark
Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

By winning recognition as a global geopark by UNESCO, Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark promises to become an alluring tourist attraction among foreign travellers in the near future.

Experiences in Lan Ha Bay
Experiences in Lan Ha Bay
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

Lan Ha Bay, which is located to the east of Cat Ba island in the northern port city of Hai Phong, is a wonderful destination for visitors to explore, have great experiences and enjoy their weekend vacations.

Exploring Cha Loi Cave in Quang Binh
Exploring Cha Loi Cave in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

The Cha Loi Cave system, which is located at the foot of a limestone mountain in the northwest of Le Thuy District, in the central province of Quang Binh, has been recently put into operation.

More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened
More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

More trains will resume operations on the Hanoi - HCM City route to meet the rising demand during the summer holiday.

Backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-COVID-19 recovery period
Backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-COVID-19 recovery period
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

The past few months has witnessed a gloomy atmosphere descend on Japanese and Korean streets in Ho Chi Minh City due to a huge shortage of customers, with many business outlets ceasing operations.

Stunning sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon
Stunning sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

As the largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia, Tam Giang Lagoon bears both the wild and quiet beauty of a natural treasure and can totally wow any visitor coming here, particularly during sunset.

Cao Bang listed among Top 50 best views in the world
Cao Bang listed among Top 50 best views in the world
TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

Leading news website Insider of the United States has named Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark among the 50 best views in the world.

Long An launches tourism portal and app
Long An launches tourism portal and app
TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An has launched a virtual portal and a mobile application to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

Khanh Hoa Province hopes to boost tourism with new show
Khanh Hoa Province hopes to boost tourism with new show
TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

A new show to promote tourism in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province will be held on August 1.

Beautiful and peaceful Cu Lao Xanh island
Beautiful and peaceful Cu Lao Xanh island
TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

Located 13 nautical miles from Quy Nhon City in the south central province of Binh Dinh, Cu Lao Xanh is a beautiful and peaceful island that is considered an island paradise waiting for visitors to explore.

Many tourist sites busy with summer holiday crowds
Many tourist sites busy with summer holiday crowds
TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

Many major tourist sites in Vietnam are jammed at this time of the year when people flock for summer holidays after the Covid-19 pandemic.

