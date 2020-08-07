Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park

11/08/2020    17:21 GMT+7

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 1

A total of 347 species of birds that live in the national park possess unique colours and shapes that can be found nowhere else. The stripe-throated yuhina, known as Yuhina gularis according to their scientific name, is among them, living at 1,500 metres above sea level and easily spotted on the journey to the peak of Fansipan mountain.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 2

Actinodura strigula, also known as the chestnut-tailed minla, can be found on roads that lead to the peak of Fansipan mountain, with the bird being notable for its striking colours.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 3

The scaly laughingthrush, known as the Trochalopteron subunicolor by its scientific name, is among the many outstanding bird species that live throughout the mountainous region. For visitors, it can be considered a challenge to find this type of bird in Hoang Lien national park.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 4

The red-winged laughingthrush, also known as Trochalopteron formosum, are mostly brown with large areas of red featured in their wings and tail. As well as inhabiting areas around north-west Vietnam, they can also be found in south-west China such as in Sichuan, Yunnan, and Guangxi provinces.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 5

The tesia is a chestnut-headed bird that is sometimes referred to by its scientific name of Cettia castaneocoronata. It can be found living at 2,000 metres above sea level, although it is tricky to snap a photograph of the bird due to its quick movements.

 
a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 6

The bar-winged wren-babbler, also known as the Spelaeornis troglodytoides, and the vinaceous rosefinch, the Carpodacus vinaceus according to its scientific name, are two rare species that were found living in the country in 2012 and 2017.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 7

Aethopyga nipalensis are also called the green-tailed sunbird. Its natural habitats include temperate forests and subtropical or tropical moist montane forests.

a close look at rare bird species in hoang lien national park hinh 8

The scaly-breasted cupwing, or Pnoepyga albiventer scientifically, can be found in southern and eastern Asia, ranging from the Himalayas to Indochina. The natural habitat of the scaly-breasted cupwing is subtropical moist montane forests.

VOV

