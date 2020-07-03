Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 07:24:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam

07/07/2020    07:19 GMT+7

Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 1

These rock pools are often full of saltwater and are surrounded by rocky cliffs. Tourists are able to snap nice photos at these unique places without the need to fly abroad in search of such beautiful places. (Photo: anhhhq)

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 2

Mui Nghe, also known as Nghe Cape, is considered the best spot in which to enjoy the sunrise on the Son Tra peninsula. Tourists can take beautiful photos amid the clear water.

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 3

The path to get to Mui Nghe is a fairly tricky one, with it being advisable for tourists to ask a guide for help to get there. (Photo: ptthuyduong)

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 4

Tourists should not miss the chance to swim in a rock pool in Bai Nho, also known as Small Beach, Ganh Hang on Phu Quy island in the south central province of Binh Thuan. It serves as an ideal destination for summer vacations where tourists can enjoy fresh air amid a peaceful atmosphere. (Photo: sakura_mint18)

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 5

Tourists are free to explore the crystal blue water before checking out the amazing coral reefs.

 
a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 6

Bai Nho, Ganh Hang is known to be a crescent-shaped beach that features rocks protruding into the sea. (Photo: sakura_mint18)

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 7

Tourists are able to travel by high-speed canoe from Phan Thiet to Phu Quy island and spend an entire day discovering the pristine beauty of the beach. (Photo: sakura_mint18)

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 8

This spot in Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has recently become a hit among visitors due to a natural rock pool found in Mui Tau Be, also known as Tau Be Cape. (Photo: Cuong Phan)

a close look at the stunning natural rock pools of vietnam hinh 9

The pool in Mui Tau Be is surrounded by rocky cliffs and has yet to be explored much. (Photo: y.u.f.a.m.s)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Many directors believe that Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has the potential to become a film studio, as the locality is able to provide an attractive destination for filmmakers to use in the future.

Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest
Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Compared with other provinces in the Mekong Delta, An Giang has extremely special geographic characteristics, with the spectacular That Son Mountain springing up in an endless paddy field. 

Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  04/07/2020 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

Reopening of int’l flights considered
Reopening of int’l flights considered
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 