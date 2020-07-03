A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam

Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

These rock pools are often full of saltwater and are surrounded by rocky cliffs. Tourists are able to snap nice photos at these unique places without the need to fly abroad in search of such beautiful places. (Photo: anhhhq)

Mui Nghe, also known as Nghe Cape, is considered the best spot in which to enjoy the sunrise on the Son Tra peninsula. Tourists can take beautiful photos amid the clear water.

The path to get to Mui Nghe is a fairly tricky one, with it being advisable for tourists to ask a guide for help to get there. (Photo: ptthuyduong)

Tourists should not miss the chance to swim in a rock pool in Bai Nho, also known as Small Beach, Ganh Hang on Phu Quy island in the south central province of Binh Thuan. It serves as an ideal destination for summer vacations where tourists can enjoy fresh air amid a peaceful atmosphere. (Photo: sakura_mint18)

Tourists are free to explore the crystal blue water before checking out the amazing coral reefs.

Bai Nho, Ganh Hang is known to be a crescent-shaped beach that features rocks protruding into the sea. (Photo: sakura_mint18)

Tourists are able to travel by high-speed canoe from Phan Thiet to Phu Quy island and spend an entire day discovering the pristine beauty of the beach. (Photo: sakura_mint18)

This spot in Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has recently become a hit among visitors due to a natural rock pool found in Mui Tau Be, also known as Tau Be Cape. (Photo: Cuong Phan)

The pool in Mui Tau Be is surrounded by rocky cliffs and has yet to be explored much. (Photo: y.u.f.a.m.s)

