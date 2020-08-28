Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/09/2020
A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwide

03/09/2020

Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country, 

all of which represent sacred spots in which pilgrims can come and pray for peace whilst enjoying the beautiful landscape.

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 1

Located in Tam Dao district of the northern province of Vinh Phuc, Tay Thien Buddhism Monastery is situated approximately 85km from the centre of Hanoi.

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 2

Construction on the monastery first began on April 4, 2004, and was completed on November 25, 2005, at a cost of VND30 billion. (Photo: phatgiao)

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 3

Based in the southern city of Can Tho, work on Phuong Nam Monastery finished in 2013, with the site spanning a total area of 38,016 square metres with a total value of VND145 billion. (Photo: commons)

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 4

The structure of the monastery was built in line with the Ly dynasty’s old architecture. (Photo: commons)

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 5

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 6
 

Da Lat Buddhism Monastery close to Tuyen Lam lake covers an area consisting of 192 square metres. (Photo: dulichdalat)

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 7

The monastery in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands region attracts plenty of visitors due to its majestic, airy space, and colourful array of flowers.

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 8

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 9

Yen Tu Monastery in Uong Bi city in the northern province of Quang Ninh was originally built in 1293. (Photo: Panoramio)

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 10

a look at four of most famous buddhist destinations nationwide hinh 11

The monastery is home to two statues, one bronze statue weighing nearly four tonnes, and a wooden statue that weighs 3.2 tonnes. (Photo: Panoramio)

VOV

 
 

.
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The old green Hang Be Market was well known for various ready-to-eat dishes.

TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.

TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Tourism Department, talks on his department’s plan to attract tourists to the city in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

People nationwide will enjoy a one-day holiday tomorrow to celebrate National Day and safe holidays are the order of the day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

In the first eight months of 2020, foreign arrivals into Vietnam reached only 3.8 million, down by 67 per cent compared to the figure of 11.3 million recorded in the same period last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted travel.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has built a plan to resume international air routes, firstly the ones linking with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan on September 15.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

People in the imperial capital of Hue are very good at cooking so they have many recipes to create unique and delicious dishes using salt with cereals, vegetables, meat and fish. One of these delicacies is rice served with salt.

TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is a land full of sunshine and wind all year round; therefore, many places in the locality are deserted, creating immensely beautiful sand dunes such as Nam Cuong red sand dune, Tuan Tu white sand dune and Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune.

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam served nearly 3.8 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year, a decrease of nearly 67% compared to the same period last year.

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vi Ba Mountain, also known as Lon (Big) Mountain, Vung Tau City, is ideal for trekkers. All along the trek are peaceful views with beaches on one side and cliffs on the other.

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Several years ago, Seo My Ty village, also known as Seo, in Ta Van commune was still a strange place even for people in Sapa town. 

TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

The northern province of Lai Chau, situated 450km northwest of Hanoi, is not as popular a destination as Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province or Moc Chau in Son La Province. Yet it has a primitive and mysterious beauty that is well worth exploring.

TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Aside from beautiful beaches, Phu Yen Province also boasts tourist spots that may offer travelers interesting cultural values.

TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Nestled on the peaceful Lo River, Ren Village in Gia Thanh Commune, Phu Ninh District, Phu Tho Province, is famous for the traditional craft of conical hat making.

TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

Located on the way to Moc Chau district, the Pa Co brocade market in the northern mountainous province of Son La provides tourists with a special experience, with the site only open on Sundays.

TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

The ancient banyan at the temple dedicated to Tan Vien Son Thanh in Quyt Hamlet, Ba Vi, Hanoi, is the green "treasure" of Doai - the cloud-covered land. It is believed that the tree has witnessed the history of a thousand years.

TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

Con Dao has been voted one of the best “secret” and most “appealing” islands on earth by Australian Lonely Planet and US Travel and Leisure magazines.

