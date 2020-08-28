A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwide

Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country,

all of which represent sacred spots in which pilgrims can come and pray for peace whilst enjoying the beautiful landscape.

Located in Tam Dao district of the northern province of Vinh Phuc, Tay Thien Buddhism Monastery is situated approximately 85km from the centre of Hanoi.

Construction on the monastery first began on April 4, 2004, and was completed on November 25, 2005, at a cost of VND30 billion. (Photo: phatgiao)

Based in the southern city of Can Tho, work on Phuong Nam Monastery finished in 2013, with the site spanning a total area of 38,016 square metres with a total value of VND145 billion. (Photo: commons)

The structure of the monastery was built in line with the Ly dynasty’s old architecture. (Photo: commons)

Da Lat Buddhism Monastery close to Tuyen Lam lake covers an area consisting of 192 square metres. (Photo: dulichdalat)

The monastery in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands region attracts plenty of visitors due to its majestic, airy space, and colourful array of flowers.

Yen Tu Monastery in Uong Bi city in the northern province of Quang Ninh was originally built in 1293. (Photo: Panoramio)

The monastery is home to two statues, one bronze statue weighing nearly four tonnes, and a wooden statue that weighs 3.2 tonnes. (Photo: Panoramio)

VOV