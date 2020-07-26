Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 13:08:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

28/07/2020    13:04 GMT+7

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

The dish highlights tasty broth, flat pieces of fried pork, attracting both locals and foreigners who taste it. 

A bowl of Cao Lau noodle soup

Most people are curious about the name of the dish. An explanation says Cao lau is actually the local pronunciation of “delicious dish” in Chinese. Another says a long time ago, traders coming to Hoi An wanted to enjoyed noodles served on the top floor of eateries to easily look after their goods. This is the reason why the dish is called “cao lầu,” which means high buildings in Vietnamese.

Like Quang-style noodle soup, cao lau is a specialty of the central region in general and Hoi An in particular. However, some may not tell the difference between the two dishes. In fact, ingredients and the preparation of cao lau and Quang-style noodle soup both have their own features.

The noodles used for cao lau are shorter than those for Quang noodle soup. The rice for cao lau noodles has to be soaked in water mixed with cajuput firewood ash. The step helps the noodles have a light yellow color. In addition, rice after being ground has to be mixed with water from the well-known Ba Le well in Hoi An which is believed to create the special taste of the noodles.

Hoi An Market - PHOTO: LE TRANG

Another difference is the crispy rice paper served with cao lau is brown while that for Quang-style noodle is rice paper with black sesame. At some local eateries, cooks use roasted pork skin instead of rice paper.

The balance of flavor is what makes cao lau special—including noodles, slices of grilled pork, crispy rice paper, herbs collected from Tra Que vegetale village and Hoi An-style chili paste.

If you don’t have time to travel to Hoi An to enjoy this specialty, visit some eateries serving the dish in Saigon like Hoi pho Cao Lau, Vi Quang Cao Lau, Boong Cao Lau, etc. The dishes served there may be as good as the original. SGT
 

Lam Nhu

 
Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An

Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An

Situated in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leaves a great impression on visitors due to its fabulous culture, friendliness of local people, shopping options, and range of street food. 

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

 
 

Other News

.
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Hanoi is among the top picks of Vietnamese travelers.

A peaceful view of Con Dao island
A peaceful view of Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

When mentioning Con Dao island, people often remember Con Dao prison, once considered "Hell on Earth" during the war against the foreign invaders. 

Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

The ‘Northern miniature village’ is constructed with sophistication, arranged and decorated in the owner's desire of maintaining traditional culture values.

Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

With the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex, Dien Bien is currently considered one of the most attractive destinations on Vietnam's tourism map.

Night-time tourism developing in Hanoi
Night-time tourism developing in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Ongoing questions regarding the development of the night-time tourism in Hanoi have attracted the involvement of a range of experts. 

Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark
Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

By winning recognition as a global geopark by UNESCO, Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark promises to become an alluring tourist attraction among foreign travellers in the near future.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 