04/06/2020 07:18:14 (GMT +7)
A peaceful highlight in Hue

 
 
04/06/2020    07:13 GMT+7

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

The religious complex is a version of Huyen Khong Pagoda built in 1973 at the foot of Hai Van Pass.

The entrance of Huyen Khong Pagoda – PHOTOS: HIEU TRUONG

The pagoda’s architecture in nostalgic style is in harmony with the look of Hue, an imperial city. Covering around 6,000 square meters, Huyen Khong Pagoda is noted for its vast greenery and peaceful atmosphere.

Dai Giac Tower is a highlight of the pagoda

The tower is similar to a counterpart in Bodh Gaya, a religious site in India

Presbytery of Huyen Khong Pagoda

Monks performing a ritual conducted to receive xa loi— remnants of the bodies of the Buddha or eminent monks were burnt

A closer look of xa loi

 

Hieu Truong (SGT)

 
 

.
Latest news

