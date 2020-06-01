A peaceful highlight in Hue

The religious complex is a version of Huyen Khong Pagoda built in 1973 at the foot of Hai Van Pass.

The entrance of Huyen Khong Pagoda – PHOTOS: HIEU TRUONG

The pagoda’s architecture in nostalgic style is in harmony with the look of Hue, an imperial city. Covering around 6,000 square meters, Huyen Khong Pagoda is noted for its vast greenery and peaceful atmosphere.

Dai Giac Tower is a highlight of the pagoda

The tower is similar to a counterpart in Bodh Gaya, a religious site in India

Presbytery of Huyen Khong Pagoda

Monks performing a ritual conducted to receive xa loi— remnants of the bodies of the Buddha or eminent monks were burnt