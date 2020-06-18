Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 07:59:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A roadtrip of a lifetime

 
 
20/06/2020    07:53 GMT+7

A year on the road, 18 countries visited and 16,000 kilometres covered. As cycle rides go, you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher.

But that’s exactly the journey two newlyweds made cycling from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity.

Tran Nguyen Khanh Nguyen and Thibault Clemenceau decided to spend their honeymoon not on the beach or relaxing by the pool, but instead on the open road.

When they set off from France a little over 12 months ago the world was a very different place than it is today.

As they rode across Europe things began to quickly change as the coronavirus spread on a global scale, and they only managed to reach Vietnam in the nick of time.

“We started to hear about COVID-19 when we were in Thailand, and then it started to get stronger when we cycled through Laos,” said Thibault, 30.

“At the beginning we were worried we couldn’t enter at the right time in Vietnam, but we managed to enter maybe two weeks before they closed the border. So we were really lucky, if you consider the trip of one year.

“We were so happy to be back in Vietnam on time.”

Getting into the country was simple, but Thibault did notice a change in attitudes from people as they continued their cycle trip from north to south.

He added: “After we left Hanoi there were more cases coming from the UK and Europe, and people, within one day, completely changed their behaviours towards foreigners and especially travellers on bicycle.

“In the countryside people started to be very worried about me, even if I had a mask. It was very challenging to find a hotel, even to stop for food.

A roadtrip of a lifetime
The couple on a street in HCM City. Photo courtesy of Thibault Clemenceau

“But we just asked for help from our community on Facebook, Instagram, and we were very lucky that a lot of people were willing to welcome us in their hotels or homes.”

As for Nguyen, apart from the adventure of cycling from Europe to Asia, she also learned valuable lessons from the experience of meeting different people from different countries. Lessons she hopes she can use in the future.

 

“In countries like Iran, even though we were strangers, if they met us on the road they would invite us to their houses and invite us to have tea or stay for a meal,” she said.

“In Vietnam I rarely see things like that, but after this trip I realised we need to open up more to people.

“The second thing is I have overcome my own limitations. There were times I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it, but gradually, as I persisted, I was able to complete a journey that I didn’t think I could.”

Their journey raised more than $17,000 which will be used to build a school in HCM City’s District 1.

The project is being completed by Poussières de Vie, a non-profit organisation helping Vietnam’s most disadvantaged people through funding and managing a variety of projects.

“Our goal at the beginning was to raise $1 per kilometre,” Thibault said.

“We’re very glad that we managed to reach that goal, even more. We have roughly gathered $17,500 for an NGO. We were very glad, because many people participated from all around the world, not only the French and Vietnamese but also people from the US, Canada, Australia, even in Iran.

“The fund will be used for a new school of this NGO in HCM City, which is in District 12. They plan to welcome more kids in better conditions.

“The first year will start in September this year, 2020, and the fund will be used to buy all the materials, the tables, the uniforms, and help the NGO run their school in this first year.” VNS

Bao Hoa & Paul Kennedy

A honeymoon to remember

A honeymoon to remember

When a man and a woman meet and decide to spend the rest of their lives together, the couple embarks on a journey of love and togetherness.

Annual charity bicycle ride raises US$27,000

Annual charity bicycle ride raises US$27,000

H2H (Hanoi to HCM City), an annual charity bicycle ride that supports Vietnamese children’s charities, turned virtual this year in an innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

A number of foreign photographers have thrilled viewers by capturing several striking images from across the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Together in tourism
Together in tourism
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

It’s the watering season for the terraced fields in the mountains of Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai. 

Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

CNN travel has posted an article claiming that Vietnam’s Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat is capable of producing some of the best cheese in all of Asia.

Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Tran Dang Khoa, born in 1987 in Tien Giang Province, has returned to Vietnam after 1,111 days travelling the world on his motorbike.

Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Vịt Cu Chì Restaurant is a friendly, cosy outdoors spot that has specialised in organic duck dishes for many years in Thu Dau Mot Town near HCM City. My Duyen reports.  

Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’, the program initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, officially kicked off on June 1.

Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

News publication the Guardian of the UK has devised a list of the best bars in the world, with The Deck Saigon of Ho Chi Minh City being named among them.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) will launch many events online and offline to promote the image of Korean tourism in the Vietnamese market.

Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

Hanoi is in the middle of summer with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at times. The hot weather makes it hard to enjoy food, but for baby clams and some cold beer, I can make an exception.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

If you're looking for a place to kayak in Vietnam, Ha Long Bay, Ba Be Lake or Tuyen Lam Lake are the best places to enjoy Vietnam’s most beautiful landscapes from the water.

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount
Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 