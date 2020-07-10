A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen

My Quang Nam Village at dusk - PHOTO: DUC NAM

The fishing village in An Chan Commune, Tuy An District, is sandwiched between Xep Beach, Long Thuy Beach and Chua Islet, which are well-known destinations to travelers. Fortunately, as the village is almost unknown to tourists, its untapped beauty is still maintained.

Local fishermen often go on near-shore fishing trips, each of which lasts three hours. As there are two fishing trips a day, the fishing market fair is held twice per day. The fishermen sell all they have on their boat after a fishing trip, which are fishes, shrimps, squids, and others. Locals as well as tourists love to buy seafood from the fishermen who sell their fresh seafood at cheap prices.