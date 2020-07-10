A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen

On the bank of a small river lined with coconut trees and bamboo clusters in the coastal province of Phu Yen, My Quang Nam Fishing Village may offer days of peace and seclusion
The fishing village in An Chan Commune, Tuy An District, is sandwiched between Xep Beach, Long Thuy Beach and Chua Islet, which are well-known destinations to travelers. Fortunately, as the village is almost unknown to tourists, its untapped beauty is still maintained.
Local fishermen often go on near-shore fishing trips, each of which lasts three hours. As there are two fishing trips a day, the fishing market fair is held twice per day. The fishermen sell all they have on their boat after a fishing trip, which are fishes, shrimps, squids, and others. Locals as well as tourists love to buy seafood from the fishermen who sell their fresh seafood at cheap prices.
Villagers said the crystal clear river in the heart of My Quang Nam is always clear. Along the two banks of the river are houses with red tile roofs partly obscured by coconut trees. The riverside path leading to the beach is lined with colorful flowers. A temple at the end of path is a place villagers worship the village’s tutelary deity and pray for peace.
At sunset, some villagers often have a chit-chat on a sand dune while kids are romping around. The peacefulness seems to be something coming naturally despite the hardship in life. SGT
Duc Nam
The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame.
Fishing villages co-exist with development
Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code