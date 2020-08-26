A view into the unique Pa Co brocade market of Son La

Located on the way to Moc Chau district, the Pa Co brocade market in the northern mountainous province of Son La provides tourists with a special experience, with the site only open on Sundays.

The market, which mainly serves ethnic Mong people, lies between Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Mai Chau district and Loong Luong commune of Moc Chau district in Son La province.

Pa Co market takes place once a week on Sundays.

Guests to the site often state that the brocade market appears like a colourful picture.

A range of colourful ribbons are indispensable accessories on the clothes of ethnic Mong women

Dresses are among the most popular items on sale at the Pa Co market.

Much of the clothing on sale has been made by ethnic Mong women.

An ethnic Mong woman introduces some of the outfits which cost several millions of VND.

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the market has witnessed a sharp decline in visitor numbers.

Pa Co market serves as an attractive destination for adventure lovers who are keen to find out about the culture of the local ethnic groups that inhabit the northwestern region.

VOV