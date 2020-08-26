Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A view into the unique Pa Co brocade market of Son La

28/08/2020    21:03 GMT+7

Located on the way to Moc Chau district, the Pa Co brocade market in the northern mountainous province of Son La provides tourists with a special experience, with the site only open on Sundays.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 1

The market, which mainly serves ethnic Mong people, lies between Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Mai Chau district and Loong Luong commune of Moc Chau district in Son La province.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 2

Pa Co market takes place once a week on Sundays.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 3

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 4

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 5

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 6

Guests to the site often state that the brocade market appears like a colourful picture.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 7

A range of colourful ribbons are indispensable accessories on the clothes of ethnic Mong women

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 8

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 9

Dresses are among the most popular items on sale at the Pa Co market.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 10

 
a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 11

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 12

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 13

Much of the clothing on sale has been made by ethnic Mong women.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 14

An ethnic Mong woman introduces some of the outfits which cost several millions of VND.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 15

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the market has witnessed a sharp decline in visitor numbers.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 16

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 17

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 18

Pa Co market serves as an attractive destination for adventure lovers who are keen to find out about the culture of the local ethnic groups that inhabit the northwestern region.

a view into the unique pa co brocade market of son la province hinh 19

VOV

Latest news

