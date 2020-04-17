A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

The landscapes seen throughout Moc Chau plateau are perfect for amateur photographers to snap great pictures.

The sight of the tea hills under the mist at dawn is enchanting.

Early in the morning, an eerie peacefulness falls on Moc Chau plateau.

Visitors to the area can enjoy its magnificent natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

Photo enthusiasts believe that winter represents the best time to visit Moc Chau plateau and take pictures at dawn.

As we enter spring, the plateau transforms into a lush green landscape.

Viewing the plateau at sunset offers guests a dreamlike feeling.

Moc Chau plateau is renowned for its unique beauty and is a popular place for visitors to take photos. For travelers looking to experience different views, Moc Chau plateau represents a good suggestion.

Guests enjoy taking a wide range of photos in the area, with some even dressing up in costumes of local ethnic minority people.

A popular activity among visitors is to hire attire that is typical of the ethnic Mong people who live throughout the area and take special photographs dressed up amid the fantastic landscape.

VOV

