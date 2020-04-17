Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau

 
 
18/04/2020    10:18 GMT+7

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 1

The landscapes seen throughout Moc Chau plateau are perfect for amateur photographers to snap great pictures.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 2

The sight of the tea hills under the mist at dawn is enchanting.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 3

Early in the morning, an eerie peacefulness falls on Moc Chau plateau.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 4

Visitors to the area can enjoy its magnificent natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 5

Photo enthusiasts believe that winter represents the best time to visit Moc Chau plateau and take pictures at dawn.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 6

As we enter spring, the plateau transforms into a lush green landscape.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 7

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 8

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 9

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 10

Viewing the plateau at sunset offers guests a dreamlike feeling.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 11

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 12

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 13

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 14

 
a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 15

Moc Chau plateau is renowned for its unique beauty and is a popular place for visitors to take photos. For travelers looking to experience different views, Moc Chau plateau represents a good suggestion.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 16

Guests enjoy taking a wide range of photos in the area, with some even dressing up in costumes of local ethnic minority people.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 17

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 18

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 19

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 20

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 21

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 22

A popular activity among visitors is to hire attire that is typical of the ethnic Mong people who live throughout the area and take special photographs dressed up amid the fantastic landscape.

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 23

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 24

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 25

a view of the romantic green tea hills atop moc chau plateau hinh 26

