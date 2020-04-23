Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

The move came after the country is easing physical distancing measures against COVID-19.

The SE1 train will depart Hanoi at 10.05pm and arrive in HCM City at 5.45am, while the SE2 will depart HCM City at 9.55pm and arrive in Hanoi at 5.30am.

The trains are scheduled to stop at central Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city.

Vietnam Railways will also operate a new return trip on the Hanoi-Vinh route from April 23 and another on the Hanoi-Hai Phong route from April 24.

The company said that based on travel demand among passengers in the days to come, it will also arrange for new trips to be conducted on the HCM City-Nha Trang, HCM City-Phan Thiet, HCM City-Da Nang, Hanoi-Dong Hoi, Hanoi-Da Nang, Hanoi-Yen Bai, and Hanoi-Lao Cai routes./.

