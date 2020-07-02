Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La

03/07/2020    12:22 GMT+7

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

That is why rice terraces of Vietnam were formed long ago and are also known as a unique culture and famous tourist attraction.

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La

H’Mong and Thai ethnic people in Chieng Muon commune, Muong La district, Son La province prepare land for cultivation (Photo: VNA)

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La


Terraced rice fields in Chieng Muon commune, Muong La district, Son La province (Photo: VNA)

 
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La


Terraced rice fields in Chieng Muon commune, Muong La district, Son La province (Photo: VNA)

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La



H’Mong and Thai ethnic people in Chieng Muon commune, Muong La district, Son La province prepare land for cultivation (Photo: VNA)

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La



Terraced rice fields in Chieng Muon commune, Muong La district (Son La). (Photo: VNA)

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La



Terraced rice fields in Chieng Muon commune, Muong La district (Son La). (Photo: VNA)

 
 

