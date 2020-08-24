Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province

Ninh Thuan is a land full of sunshine and wind all year round; therefore, many places in the locality are deserted, creating immensely beautiful sand dunes such as Nam Cuong red sand dune, Tuan Tu white sand dune and Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune.

The sand dunes in Ninh Thuan are capable of self-displacement, creatingamazing phenomena.

Nam Cuong red sand dune

The sand dune, located in Tuan Tu village, An Hai commune, Ninh Phuoc district, covers an area of 700 hectares and an altitude of 20m to 100m above sea level. Notably, it has a rare red colour. Nam Cuong dune is surrounded by mountains, seas and villages, making it a lively scene. The best time to take beautiful photos at Nam Cuong sand dune is in the early morning or late afternoon when the light radiation makes the dune’s red colouration more prominent.

The special feature of the Nam Cuong dune is the change in its appearance every day and every hour. Just a gust of wind can change its visage After one night, the footprints of humans and animals on the sand area are completely erased, returning inherent smoothness to the dune.

Tuan Tu white dune

Also located in Tuan Tu village, An Hai commune, Ninh Phuoc district, Tuan Tu white sand dune has a different beauty to the Nam Cuong red dune. It consists of smooth white sand plots, creating a rippling sand valley with many fancy shapes.

Tuan Tu white dune’s beauty is more exalted thanks to the blue sea and rows of straight poplars and healthy cactus bushes. It is attracting more and more visitors.

Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune

Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune belongs to Son Hai village, Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district, about 40km from the centre of Phan Rang city. With a total area of around 10 square kilometres, Phuoc Dinh sand dune looks like a miniature Mongolian desert.

The most special feature of Phuoc Dinh dune is that it goes deep inland and recedes to the sea twice a year. There are streams flowing into the sea or small clear lakes at the foot of the sand dunes. Visitors can participate in various interesting games to conquer the dune, including sand sliding and motorbike racing. Nhan Dan