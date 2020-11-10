Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/11/2020
An appealing mountainous commune

13/11/2020

Lung Cu Commune in Dong Van District, Ha Giang, is a unique venue travelers should not miss on a trip to the mountainous province in northern Vietnam.

An appealing mountainous commune

The zigzag path leading to Lung Cu Flagpole. – Photos: Hai Duong

From Lung Cu Flagpole on the top of Rong (Dragon) Mountain, visitors will have panoramic views of the region.

Lung Cu is also home to Mong and Lo Lo ethnic groups that have reserved their distinctive culture represented by traditional costumes, earth houses and periodical fairs selling local specialties.

An appealing mountainous commune
A traveler poses for a photo on the way to Lung Cu.
An appealing mountainous commune
Lung Cu Flagpole.
An appealing mountainous commune
Majestic Dragon Mountain.
An appealing mountainous commune
A Mong ethnic people’s village.
 
An appealing mountainous commune
A unique earth house of Lo Lo ethnic people.
An appealing mountainous commune
In the kitchen of Lo Lo ethnic people. Big slices of meat hanging in the kitchen are one of popular specialties called thit gac bep in Vietnamese, the local version of bacon. 

Hai Duong/ SGT

The powerful natural allure of Hanh Phuc (happiness) road in Ha Giang has entranced visiting foreign tourists.

Ha Giang is beautiful at any time of year, with endless scenery to entertain and inspire visitors. While some travel far and wide across the province, for many the Lung Cu flagpole is one milestone not to be missed.

 
 

.
