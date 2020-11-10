An appealing mountainous commune

Lung Cu Commune in Dong Van District, Ha Giang, is a unique venue travelers should not miss on a trip to the mountainous province in northern Vietnam.

The zigzag path leading to Lung Cu Flagpole. – Photos: Hai Duong

From Lung Cu Flagpole on the top of Rong (Dragon) Mountain, visitors will have panoramic views of the region.

Lung Cu is also home to Mong and Lo Lo ethnic groups that have reserved their distinctive culture represented by traditional costumes, earth houses and periodical fairs selling local specialties.

A traveler poses for a photo on the way to Lung Cu.

Lung Cu Flagpole.

Majestic Dragon Mountain.

A Mong ethnic people’s village.

A unique earth house of Lo Lo ethnic people.

In the kitchen of Lo Lo ethnic people. Big slices of meat hanging in the kitchen are one of popular specialties called thit gac bep in Vietnamese, the local version of bacon.

Hai Duong/ SGT

