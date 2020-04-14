April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

April means that beautiful flowers can easily be spotted in full bloom throughout the streets of Hue.

Hoa Diep Vang, also known as Caesalpinia ferrea, enter full bloom between April and July each year.

The soft yellow blossoms of Hoa Diep Vang contribute to brightening up the ancient city of Hue with a simple and natural beauty.

The streets of Hue are currently deserted due to the implementation of the social distancing order to combat the novel coronavirus.

Some people feel sad at missing out on the sight of beautiful flowers enter full bloom.

Here are some photos taken around Hue:

Photo: VOV

