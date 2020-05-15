Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa

 
 
19/05/2020    19:06 GMT+7

The tourist town of Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will launch an appealing promotional tourism programme to lure visitors as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since being re-opened on April 28, the number of travellers to Sapa has reached more than 25,000. The figure has tended to be on the rise.

 

Hoang Thi Vuong, head of Sapa’s Culture and Information Board, said that "We are building a discount campaign to offer 30-50% of local tourism services. We have called on 70 companies for joining the programme which is scheduled from May 23 to June 30.” 

 

 

During the suspension due to Covid-19, the town’s tourism sector focused on improving the service quality and skills of restaurant staff and tour guides. 

Tourists spots in Sapa closed on March 18.

Do Quan-Nguyen Bac (Dtinews)

