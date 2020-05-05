Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/05/2020 12:13:39 (GMT +7)
Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights

 
 
05/05/2020    11:06 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.

Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights hinh anh 1

At the Noi Bai International Airport 

The agency said keeping a distance of at least one metre among passengers during completion of aviation procedures, security screening, and lining up to board the plane should remain unchanged.

It also proposed the ministry to adjust the time to apply regulations on frequency allocation on domestic routes.

Under the proposal, from May 5, the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route can operate 52 round trips per day, while the Hanoi - Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang routes can operate 20 daily round trips each.

 

The CCAV suggested the ministry allow airlines to sell tickets for domestic flights for carrying passengers and cargo, and international cargo flights from June 1.

According to data from the CCAV, airlines operating flights to domestic airports carried over 150,000 passengers during the four-day holiday on the occasion of the National Reunification Day and May Day holidays (April 30 – May 3).

Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the CCAV, said the aviation sector is maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures at a level higher than required by the ministries of Health and Transport such as declaring health status, disinfecting aircraft, arranging seat spacing, checking passengers’ body temperatures, and refusing to transport passengers with symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath./.VNA

 
 

