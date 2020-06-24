Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 23:49:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts

 
 
27/06/2020    21:36 GMT+7

Traditional villages possess many cultural values and great potential for tourism development; however, their ways of thinking and creative methods need to be innovated to awaken this potential.

Sleeping potential

Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
The stone bridge in Nom Village. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

There are around 7,500 trade villages in the Red River Delta, with about 300 those recognised as traditional trade villages.

In addition to their traditional cultural identities, the trade villages possess many beautiful landscapes and architecture as well as other spiritual values.

They have become a major resource for tourism development. Tourism will also contribute to socio-economic development of the trade village in particular and the region in general.

Many projects and programmes on developing trade villages have been launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the localities.

However, the reports on the state of tourism development in the villages and traditional villages still feature terms such as “ineffective exploitation” and “in need of further measures”.

The monotonous tourism product range can not meet the diverse needs of tourists, so they have not created a high turnover. They have not contributed to preserving and honouring the values of the traditional heritages.

Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi is a rare bright spot with many tourism activities; however, in other trade villages, these activities have not been implemented synchronously.

The villages have developed their trades with a high cultural value but their ancient landscapes were replaced by new architectures due to urbanisation such as Phu Vinh rattan village (in Phu Nghia commune, Chuong My district, Hanoi).

Meanwhile, several villages that could maintain their beautiful landscapes have faced difficulties in developing their crafts such as Cuu village in Van Tu commune, Phu Xuyen district, Hanoi. In addition, many villages have preserved their trades but their environment has been polluted.

Most villages have focused on attracting visitors and introducing their products but have not paid attention to promoting their values of culture, landscape and architectures such as temples, pagodas and communal houses as well as spiritual values with the legendary stories about their trades and ancestors, community linkages and families’ traditions.

Assoc. Prof. Pham Hung Cuong from the National University of Civil Engineering emphasised: “When visiting a popular rural architectural complex which is full of houses, gardens, ponds and breeding facilities, guests can feel a message of living in harmony with nature, utilising biological products, consuming less energy and reducing emissions. That is a much-encouraged greener way of life”.

Suggestions from Nom Village

 

In the project of “researching and proposing the trade village – tourism and heritage – tourism village models in the Red River Delta region to contribute to socio-economic development and building new-style rural areas” under a science and technology programme serving the building of new-style rural areas during 2016-2020 period that was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developmetn, experts mentioned the ideas utilised for tourism development in Nom village – a successful traditional trade village.

Nom Village in Dai Dong commune, Van Lam district, Hung Yen province, is one of the few traditional villages that still retains the original structure and complexion of a nearly 400-year-old village.

It is a self-governing and self-contained model which has not yet been strongly urbanised and has a low construction density.

The elements of an ancient village are almost intact in the locality: the village’s gate, communal house, pagoda, pond, well, stone bridge and ancient houses.

Thanks to the above resources, Nom village possesses the full conditions to develop synchronously its tourism products in accordance with a heritage – tourism village model.

Accordingly, cultural and community-based tourism have been integrated to develop tourism potential based on cultural resources.

The tourism development in the trade village will not only contribute to improving the living standard of the community but also protecting the traditional values.

Visitors to Nom village can learn about the history of the formation and development of a typical traditional village in the Red River Delta.

The guests can also enjoy beautiful landscapes and experience activities with local people via the tourism products.

These suggestions from Nom village can be applied to many other trade villages in the region. However, the investment of financial resources and knowledge is essential to effectively turn the traditional villages’ values into unique, attractive and diverse tourism products.

Initially, managers should have new perspectives and thoughts in order to exploit these resources. The multifaceted cultural values of heritage and traditional trade villages should be analysed and reflected in many aspects as well as promoted in relation to the needs of the tourist market. Nhan Dan

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

History comes to life on heritage tours

History comes to life on heritage tours

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

 
 

Other News

.
Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

I love a hot bath. And I love the smell of traditional herbs. Seriously, who doesn’t?

Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29, except for the purposes of tourism and visits to relatives.

Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Reporter Andrew Faulk of New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has praised the hospitality, delicious food, and idyllic scenery of Vietnam’s central region which can be seen through a series of vivid photos.

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

HCM City will step up tourism links with the five south-eastern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai to enable travel firms to develop more products and expand their markets,

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

It's the fifth day of the fifth lunar month this week and Vietnamese families are preparing homemade goodies to detox in the traditional way.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists

Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

A tourism demand stimulus alliance will be set up which will cut tour and service fees by 50 percent while ensuring high quality and safety, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, chair of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 