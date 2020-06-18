Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers

A number of foreign photographers have thrilled viewers by capturing several striking images from across the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

A view of the breaking dawn on a deserted beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: Brian Graney / 500px.com)

The scene is a square in Vung Tau city at 5am (Photo: Brian Graney / 500px.com)

The sunset brings a fresh wave of colours to Vung Tau city. (Photo: William Thompson / 500px.com)

Colourful boats are seen anchored on the city's river at night (Photo: Larisa Makarova / 500px.com)

Bach Dinh, also known as the White Palace, is a historical site located in Vung Tau city. The location has become a popular tourist attraction for guests keen on visiting the seaside. (Photo: Charles Dean / 500px.com)

This is Hon Ba Island as it appears at sunset. (Photo: Jay Walker / 500px.com)

A view from Vong Nguyet beach (Photo: Markus Waltl / 500px.com)

An offshore platform (Photo: Yan Lerval / 500px.com)

A man wanders the streets selling ice. (Photo: Brian Graney / 500px.com)

The beach is rough during sunset (Photo: Manfred Münzl / 500px.com)

Looming thunder clouds seem to pose no threat to this fisherman. (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

A shack built by fishermen on the beach (Photo: Manfred Münzl / 500px.com)

A charming corner of a fishing village on Long Son island (Photo: William Thompson / 500px.com)

A temple on Ky Van mountain (Photo: Charles Dean / 500px.com)

VOV