Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi

Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.
Bach Ma means white horse, our guide said, adding that it symbolised the one that, according to legend, Ly Thai To dreamt of after trying unsuccessfully to build the walls around Ha Noi citadel. (Photo: VNA)
The king ordered his workers to build the walls along the path the horse had chosen, and they stayed up. (Photo: VNA)
Bach Ma Temple is among four sacred guarding temples of the capital city. The three others include Quan Thanh; Kim Lien; Voi Phuc temples. (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Bach Ma Temple is among four sacred guarding temples of the capital city. The three others include Quan Thanh; Kim Lien and Voi Phuc temples. (Photo: VNA)
