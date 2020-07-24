Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-COVID-19 recovery period

25/07/2020    09:20 GMT+7

The past few months has witnessed a gloomy atmosphere descend on Japanese and Korean streets in Ho Chi Minh City due to a huge shortage of customers, with many business outlets ceasing operations.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 1

Le Thanh Ton street in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City is renowned for attracting many Japanese customers, leading to the location being dubbed “Japanese street”.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 2

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp decrease  in the number of foreign guests, causing the majority of activities on the street to come to a standstill.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 3

With very few foreigners visiting bars, business owners have struggled to pay the rent or looked for new tenants.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 4

Many shops have been forced to close, leaving owners in distress. A number of local property owners have tried to find new tenants who they can rent to.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 5

Although local landlords have reduced the rent by 10%, many businesses still can’t afford the costs for the time being. 

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 6

Dong Ho, a property owner on Le Thanh Ton street, explains that local enterprises are unable to pay the rent because they receive so few customers during the day. “I have been unable to find a new renter for months,” he cries out.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 7

The dining, beauty, and bar services on offer on the street are mainly aimed at Japanese nationals living locally. However, the last three months since the end of the social distancing order has seen staff outnumber customers at establishments throughout the area.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 8

Before the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the street had been packed with guests all day and night .

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 9

Van Trung, a local restaurant owner, says he has been running the restaurant for six years, but never before has his business come to a standstill like at present.

 
backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 10

Many restaurants struggling to survive the crisis rely on investments from Japan, Trung says.  

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 11

A bar owner shares that his business has seen no profits for the past two months.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 12

A Korean street located in Phu My Hung urban area of District 7 in Ho Chi Minh City is no exception. The past six months has witnessed plenty of local outlets halt operations due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 13

Many properties along the street have advertisements offering them out to rent.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 14

A local coffee shop has been closed for days.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 15

The majority of local properties have dropped their rental price.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 16

A Korean-style restaurant has no customers during peak hours.

backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-covid-19 recovery period hinh 17

Although property owners have moved to decrease rental prices, they are still struggling to find new tenants.

VOV/Zing

 
 

