Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16

Bamboo Airways will resume domestic flights from April 16 when the Prime Minister’s social distance order is scheduled to be lifted.

The airline will increase the frequency of daily roundtrip flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to seven.

Afterwards, it plans to resume the operation of routes connecting the two major cities with most airports nationwide from April 20 such as Hanoi-Cam Ranh/Da Nang/Phu Quoc/Quy Nhon and HCM City-Da Nang/Hai Phong/Thanh Hoa/Quy Nhon/Vinh.

The airline said it will take numerous measures to ensure health safety for passengers and crew members.

Bamboo Airways is stepping up transportation of cargo to multiple domestic and international locations via regular and charter flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, Bamboo Airways is still leading in on-time performance with the rate of 95.4 percent, followed by Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) 93.5 percent, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air 91.4 percent and 83.3 percent respectively./.VNA

