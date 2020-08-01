Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan

Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.
The seaweed field is located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham in Tu Thien village, Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Early moning on the seaweed field (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The green seaweed field covers more than two kilometers on the beach (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Crabs under the seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Enjoying fresh air in the field (Photo: VNP/VNA)
According to locals, the best time to see the green seaweed field is in the early morning and at sunset (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Locals harvesting seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Locals harvesting seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Locals harvesting seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code