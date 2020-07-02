Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/10/2020 15:05:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat

26/10/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.

Mimosa Pass

Located on the main road leading to Da Lat city, Mimosa Pass is only about 10km long. With the wild beauty of Mimosa flowers, this pass can surprise any visitor.

Some outstanding check-in points:

- Que Garden: Vietnam's largest coniferous bonsai garden, called a "miniature Japan" in the city of flowers.

- Thien Vuong Co Sat Pagoda: Located at the end of Mimosa Pass, the pagoda has a Chinese style. The temple is the home to three Buddha statues made of agarwood.

- Fairy Persimmon Garden: Persimmon is a specialty of Da Lat city. The fruit begins ripening in September - November. If you want to visit persimmon gardens at the foot of Mimosa Pass, you can travel to Da Lat during this time.

du lich Da Lat anh 1
du lich Da Lat anh 2

Ngocanhhtruong, Anhetrang.

du lich Da Lat anh 3
du lich Da Lat anh 4

Photo: Cherry_chu_917, Airi_48.

Prenn Pass

Prenn Pass is one of the most beautiful and impressive passes in Da Lat. The pass is only 10km long with spectacular bends, flanked by deep abysses and hundreds of years old pine forests.

Some outstanding check-in points:

- Tuyen Lam Lake: The symbolic lake of Da Lat is a great destination for you to experience the sunrise and sunset.

- Truc Lam Zen Monastery: With the charming scenery, peaceful space, Truc Lam Zen Monastery is in the top 10 tourist destinations that cannot be missed when coming to Da Lat.

- Da Lat cable car tourist site: Located on Robin Hill, Da Lat cable car attracts tourists with a swinging journey to explore the beauty of the city from a high angle.

- Infinity Lake: Located inside the clay tunnel tourist site, Infinity Lake is a check-in site that has attracted visitors since its early days of opening.

du lich Da Lat anh 5
du lich Da Lat anh 6

Photo: Hoaithuong.112, Hatrangngo.

Ta Nung Pass Road

Ta Nung pass is also known as the silk road or the da quy (Mexican sunflower) road, which does not have too many high slopes or deep abysses. Ta Nung road attracts visitors with wild scenery on both sides of the road and rustic villages.

Some outstanding check-in points:

 

- Dadaland: This destination is a place that gives you the feeling of standing in the middle of Bali paradise, with peaceful space and many small scenes such as net beds, swings, bird's nest, Buddha's hand ...

- Thuy Thuan Da Lat tourist area: Located on a hill, below is a valley with a stream, this resort has a wide view, with beautiful scenery.

- Puppy Farm: The puppy farm is an interesting destination for pet lovers.

- Lac Tien Gioi: Built in a futuristic style, this destination offers visitors great photo angles.

du lich Da Lat anh 7
du lich Da Lat anh 8

Photo: My.linh14, _sherry07_.

du lich Da Lat anh 9
du lich Da Lat anh 10

Photo: Hotrenmay, Tien_ngo91.

Trai Mat, Cau Dat road

There are many beautiful places for you to have a day to experience the flower city along this road.

Some outstanding check-in points:

- Cau Dat: This place is a famous scene for pictures of clouds.

- Hydrangea garden: Hydrangeas are one of the most iconic flowers of Dalat. Coming to this flower garden, you can take amazing photos amid beautiful flowers.

- Ve Chai Pagoda: Linh Phuoc Pagoda or Ve Chai Pagoda has a unique architecture with construction materials and decorative details made of pieces of porcelain and glass.

- Cau Dat Tea Hill: A familiar destination for young people who love Da Lat, with a beautiful space for pictures, along with fresh air.

- Railroad tunnel: This tunnel is a relic from ancient times, hidden in the mountains of Da Lat. The old, ghostly look of the railway tunnel makes this place an ideal destination for young people.

du lich Da Lat anh 11
du lich Da Lat anh 12

Photo: Huyentran8818.

du lich Da Lat anh 13
du lich Da Lat anh 14

Photo: Dungxinhhhh, Hongro12345.

Le Ha

Photo: Zing

Architect association opposes Da Lat hill construction

Architect association opposes Da Lat hill construction

The Vietnam Association of Architects have expressed opposition to a 10-floor hotel construction on Dinh Hill area in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City.

 
 

Other News

.
Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.

Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.

Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.

Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Vast terraced rice fields on Ngoc Linh Mountain in Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands are considered a version of the northwestern region.

Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Gia Lai is a mountainous province which boasts a distinctive culture and a cuisine embracing traditions and modernity.

Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Ba Hang Village is well known as an amazing area on Ha Long Bay. It has now become an ideal place for kayaking to discover the natural beauty of Quang Ninh Province.

The persimmon gardens in Da Lat
The persimmon gardens in Da Lat
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

In September-October, persimmon gardens in the suburbs of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) are in the ripe season, attracting young people to visit and take photos. 

Making ‘com’: A way for Tay ethnic people to well spend spare time on rainy days
Making ‘com’: A way for Tay ethnic people to well spend spare time on rainy days
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

Every year in the new crop season, Tay ethnic people in the northern mountainous communes of Na Lo, Ta Chai, Na Hoi and Ban Lien in Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, make ‘com’ (young sticky rice flakes) as an offering for their ancestors.

Tourism sector short of culinary staff
Tourism sector short of culinary staff
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

With the increasing development of tourism and services, working in the culinary industry offers many development opportunities and the possibility of a higher income than other occupations.

Weirdest Vietnamese places through the eyes of a foreigner
Weirdest Vietnamese places through the eyes of a foreigner
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

The Culture Trip, a prestigious travel website, has published a list of the nation’s strangest locations which amaze foreigners.

Vietnam yet to welcome return of foreign holidaymakers
Vietnam yet to welcome return of foreign holidaymakers
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to keep the nation’s borders closed to foreign visitors due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic taking place both regionally and globally.

Hanoi double-decker bus service resumed
Hanoi double-decker bus service resumed
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Hanoi’s double-decker bus service has been reopened today, October 17, after a long suspension due to Covid-19.

Lang Son opens first pedestrian street
Lang Son opens first pedestrian street
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.

Remembering Nam Pho “banh canh” in Hue
Remembering Nam Pho “banh canh” in Hue
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

It is often said that Hue is very quiet and sad in winter, especially when rain pours from day to day. However, the announcement of “Let’s eat Nam Pho 'banh canh' (thick noodle soup)” may dispel the sullen feeling and the cold.

Snack for a rainy day
Snack for a rainy day
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Hoa Binh Province is endowed with diverse terrain, with hills, rivers and lakes dotted across the landscape. There is no shortage of delicious food that once tried is hard to forget,

Coc Pai rural market – a unique tourism product in Ha Giang
Coc Pai rural market – a unique tourism product in Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  22/10/2020 

Ha Giang impresses visitors not only with the majestic scenery of the mountains and terraced fields but also with the unique features of its rural markets.

Hue’s art space in the forest
Hue’s art space in the forest
TRAVELicon  21/10/2020 

Lebadang Memory Space is the first museum of contemporary art in ancient Hue city. 

Hoi An’s fried shrimp wonton
Hoi An’s fried shrimp wonton
TRAVELicon  21/10/2020 

Fried shrimp wonton is among the dishes visitors should not miss in the ancient town of Hoi An. Wonton is made with rice flour and filled with ingredients such as shrimp, pork, egg, and spices.

Three schools attract travelers in Hue City
Three schools attract travelers in Hue City
TRAVELicon  21/10/2020 

Besides famous tourist attractions, the following three schools attract tourists in the former royal capital city of Hue.

Where to visit in Buon Ma Thuot?
Where to visit in Buon Ma Thuot?
TRAVELicon  20/10/2020 

With a number of amazing destinations, charming Buon Ma Thuot city (Dak Lak province) is increasingly becoming a favorite tourist site.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 