Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark





Iun Jong Festival, also known as the friendship ceremony of the Ma people, an indigenous people living in Dak Nong province (Photo posted by VNA)



Dak Nong Geopark is the third UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark in Vietnam after Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark in Ha Giang province and Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang province, both in northern Vietnam. ( Photo: VNA)